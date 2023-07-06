TÜRKİYE
Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler joins Real Madrid on 6-year contract
The Spanish powerhouse will pay a $21.7 million transfer fee to Turkish club Fenerbahce for the 18-year old player.
Guler produced six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce. / Photo: AFP
July 6, 2023

Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler has moved to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract, the Spanish club confirmed.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Fenerbahce SK have agreed on the transfer of the player Arda Guler, who remains attached to our club for the next six seasons," Real Madrid said in a statement on Thursday.

The Spanish powerhouse also said that the 18-year-old player would be introduced to the media on Friday at Real Madrid City, the club's training ground in Valdebebas at 1000GMT as the Whites chair Florentino Perez will also attend the event.

Fenerbahce said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Real Madrid would pay a $21.7 million transfer fee to buy Guler.

"In addition to the transfer fee, a maximum bonus of $10.8 million will be paid to Fenerbahce by Real Madrid CF, depending on the performance of the player," the Turkish club added.

Also, if Guler moves from Real Madrid to another team, Fenerbahce will receive a 20 percent share from the next sale.

The Turkish international bid farewell to Fenerbahce on Instagram, saying: "It's time to say goodbye to Fenerbahce, where I had the best days of my life."

Guler produced six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.​​​​​​​

