New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country.
Imran Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 24, 2023

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo news reported, the latest in a series of legal hurdles facing the cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country.

He was released on bail within days. It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission's order related to and whether police would act on the warrant.

Geo did not disclose its source. Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition.

The latest in the string of cases came last week when Pakistan's interior minister said the government would open criminal proceedings against Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, in relation to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.

SOURCE:Reuters
