WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian wheat export prices stable after spiking due to grain deal exit
Russian wheat exports have been at record highs in recent months due to a bumper 2022 crop and large stocks.
Russian wheat export prices stable after spiking due to grain deal exit
 [ Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
July 31, 2023

Export prices for Russian wheat maintained levels last week after spiking a week earlier due to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, analysts said.

Russia pulled out of the Türkiye- and UN-backed deal that had allowed the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain, after complaining for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

According to the IKAR agriculture consultancy, the price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in the second half of August was $241 per ton last week, down from $242 per ton a week earlier.

Russia-focused agricultural consultancy Sovecon estimates total Russian wheat exports in July at 4.4 million tons, compared to 2.5 million tons in July 2022 and a historic average of 2.8 million tons for the month of July.

Russia exported 930,000 tons of grain last week compared to 1.2 million tons a week earlier, including 900,000 tons of wheat compared to 1.1 million tons a week earlier, Sovecon wrote in its weekly note, citing port data.

Wheat harvest totaled 27.1 mmt (31.8 mmt) from 6.7 mln ha (7.3 mln ha), with an average yield of 4.04 mt/ha (4.36 mt/ha). The wheat harvesting pace is accelerating amid drier weather, Sovecon noted.

The wheat harvest as of July 26 totalled 27.1 million tons (versus 31.8 million tons а year earlier) from 6.7 million hectares (versus 7.3 million hectares).

This accounts for 22% of the total area.

"There is a lot of chatter about low new wheat crop quality. It was negatively impacted by the recent rains and also it seems that many farmers cut the fertilizer application amid cost cutting considerations", Sovecon noted.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,900 rbls/t +300 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,325 rbls/t +1,925 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 76,175 rbls/t +4,000 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,600 rbls/t +600 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $930/t +$45 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $688.74/t -$6.91 Russia's south (IKAR)

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us