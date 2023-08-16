WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens feared killed as 'overcrowded' ferry splits, sinks in Congo river
Divers searching for missing passengers of the ill-fated boat which was reportedly carrying over 300 people across the Lukenie River.
Dozens feared killed as 'overcrowded' ferry splits, sinks in Congo river
Residents of riverside communities in Congo rely on wooden ferries known as “balanieres” to travel between home and work in areas where there are often no roads. AP file photo  / AP
August 16, 2023

At least 18 people drowned in western Congo after a riverboat carrying more than 300 passengers split in two and sank, a local police official said. Many were missing.

The majority of people on the vessel were local government officials, according to Martin Nakweti, the acting police chief in Mai-Ndombe province's Oshwe territory, where the incident took place on Tuesday.

Police and divers searched the Lukenie River for missing passengers as officials awaited more information to help them to assess what caused the boat to fail.

Residents of riverside communities in Congo rely on wooden ferries known as “balanieres” to travel between home and work in areas where there are often no roads.

RelatedSeveral missing, 13 dead in Republic of Congo boat accident - president

Boat sinkings also are common in remote parts of the country, including in Mai-Ndombe, a province full of lakes and rivers located 400 kilometers (249 miles) east of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.

Local official David Bisaka drowned in April after his boat sank on the Mfimi River in the same province, according to the local assembly.

According to Bovic Ngampenga, the president of a civil society organisation in Oshwe, the ferry that sank Tuesday was overloaded, in disrepair and “should no longer be in operation".

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us