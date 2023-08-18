TÜRKİYE
Turkish carmaker Togg to produce 28,000 cars by the end of year
Turkish industry and technology minister has announced Türkiye's first promising indigenous electric carmaker Togg aiming to reach 28,000 units of model T10X by end of 2023.
Togg will produce 28,000 units of its SUV model T10X by the end of this year. / Photo: AA
Türkiye's indigenous electric car firm Togg will produce 28,000 units of its SUV model T10X by the end of this year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said.

Visiting the firm's factory in the country's industrial province of Bursa on Thursday, Fatih Kacır said the number of Togg cars on roads has exceeded 2,000.

He said the production capacity will increase by two-and-half times by next year, he said.

Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish treasury and finance minister, also visited the factory and said: "Manufacturing with 90 percent automation is really a great success. It is a big technology base with high technology, extremely efficient and operating in a tremendous way.”

