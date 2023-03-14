Türkiye's first indigenous electric car maker TOGG has unveiled the prices of its first model, with online pre-orders to begin later this week.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000), the company announced on Tuesday.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online between March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March.

READ MORE:'Fulfillment of a 60-year dream': Türkiye rolls out first electric car TOGG

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometres (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on October 29, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower), the second version also sports an all-wheel drive.

The batteries of the TOGG T10X can be recharged to up to 80 percent from 20 percent in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different colour options for the electric vehicle.

Preparing Türkiye for the future

Turkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group, or TOGG, introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce one million vehicles in five different models by 2030.

The TOGG electric car has become a symbol of the country's high-tech advancement.

"We're not competing for the past or today's technology. We're heading towards the technology of the future by making Türkiye's indigenous car electrically powered," Erdogan said of TOGG during his 'Century of Türkiye’ speech last October.

"With this project's design, battery and recharging stations, we're preparing our country for the future."

READ MORE:'A game changer’: Türkiye inaugurates its first national car plant

TOGG will produce five different models – SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

In December, TOGG’s CEO Gurcan Karakas said the company aims to enter the European market by the end of 2024.