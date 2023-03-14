TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Price set for Türkiye's first domestically-produced electric car TOGG T10X
The standard range model T10X will start at just over $50,000, while the long-range model will go for $64,000.
Price set for Türkiye's first domestically-produced electric car TOGG T10X
Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online between March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March. / AA
March 14, 2023

Türkiye's first indigenous electric car maker TOGG has unveiled the prices of its first model, with online pre-orders to begin later this week.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000), the company announced on Tuesday.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online between March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March.

READ MORE:'Fulfillment of a 60-year dream': Türkiye rolls out first electric car TOGG

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometres (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on October 29, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower), the second version also sports an all-wheel drive.

The batteries of the TOGG T10X can be recharged to up to 80 percent from 20 percent in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different colour options for the electric vehicle.

Preparing Türkiye for the future

Turkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group, or TOGG, introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce one million vehicles in five different models by 2030.

The TOGG electric car has become a symbol of the country's high-tech advancement.

"We're not competing for the past or today's technology. We're heading towards the technology of the future by making Türkiye's indigenous car electrically powered," Erdogan said of TOGG during his 'Century of Türkiye’ speech last October.

"With this project's design, battery and recharging stations, we're preparing our country for the future."

READ MORE:'A game changer’: Türkiye inaugurates its first national car plant

TOGG will produce five different models – SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV – until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

In December, TOGG’s CEO Gurcan Karakas said the company aims to enter the European market by the end of 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us