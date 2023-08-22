BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
UK highest-paid executives earn 118 times more than workers on average
Research found that the average pay for a FTSE 100 CEO rose from £3.38M ($4.32) in 2021, to £3.91M ($4.99) in 2022.
UK highest-paid executives earn 118 times more than workers on average
Amidst widespread financial struggles and workers striking for better salaries in the UK, top bosses revel in substantial salary hikes. / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2023

Bosses running Britain's biggest listed companies enjoyed pay rises of 16 percent last year as workers' wages struggled with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

According to research published on Tuesday, independent think-tank the High Pay Centre found that the median FTSE 100 chief executive officer was paid 118 times the median UK full-time worker, up from 108 times in 2021.

Pascal Soriot, of pharma giant AstraZeneca, was the highest paid company chief, earning £16.85 million ($21.5 million), ahead of Charles Woodburn of BAE Systems, who earned £10.69 million ($13.67).

Average pay for a FTSE 100 CEO rose from £3.38M ($4.32) in 2021, to £3.91M ($4.99) in 2022, the research found.

RelatedUK's public and private sectors workers to strike as wage talks stall

Unions said the findings showed Britain had become "a land of grotesque extremes".

"While millions of families have seen their budgets shredded by the cost-of-living crisis, city directors have enjoyed bumper pay rises," said Trade Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak.

Official figures showed workers saw average pay rises of 7.8 percent over the three months to June compared to a year earlier, but this was reduced to 0.6 percent once inflation was taken into account.

"At a time when so many households are struggling with living costs, an economic model that prioritises a half-a-million-pound pay rise for executives who are already multi-millionaires is surely going wrong somewhere," Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre said.

"We need to give workers more voice on company boards, strengthen trade union rights and enable low- and middle-income earners to get a fairer share in relation to those at the top," he added.

Britain has been hit by strikes across the economy over the past year from ambulance drivers and doctors to lawyers and teachers as inflation has risen sending housing, food and heating costs soaring.

UK inflation currently running at 6.8 percent down from 7.9 percent in June has for months been the highest among G7 nations, despite the Bank of England hiking its key interest rate more than a dozen times in succession to try to tame it.

RelatedUK unveils cost-of-living budget as mass strikes hit nation
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us