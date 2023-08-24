The PKK terror group will be eliminated from Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has assured as he visited Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s capital Erbil.

"The PKK terrorist group is currently hiding within the territories of Iraq. Hopefully, we will clear this virus from Iraq together," Fidan said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of KRG.

Underlining that there is "much work to be done to overcome terrorism," Fidan said he saw that both Iraq's central government in Baghdad and the KRG were determined to rid the country of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"I especially want to thank him (Barzani) for their collaboration with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism," Fidan added, also stressing that Erbil has consistently remained a secure and stable city during Iraq's challenging years.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with the KRG President Nechirvan Barzani.

For his part, ​​​​​​​Barzani said important topics were discussed during their meeting.

Vowing not to "allow turmoil," he said the KRG would maintain ties with Türkiye, as well as its "fight against every kind of terrorism."

Barzani also said they had exchanged views with Fidan on economic issues, including how to further develop economic bilateral ties and resolve problems.

On his three-day visit to Türkiye's southern neighbour, Fidan met earlier with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, and President Abdul Latif Rashid in Bagdad.