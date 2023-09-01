BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Three top Chinese banks cut interest rates to boost flagging economy
Some state-owned banks are also expected to lower interest rates on existing mortgages as Beijing ramps up efforts to revive the debt-hit property sector.
Three top Chinese banks cut interest rates to boost flagging economy
The cut will partially offset various pressures on banks' narrowing net interest margins.  / Photo: AP
September 1, 2023

Three of China's biggest banks have cut interest rates on a range of yuan deposits, a move that could ease their pressure on contracting profit margins and provide more room for reducing lending costs amid a faltering economy.

The banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, cut their deposit rates by between five and 25 basis points, websites from each bank showed on Friday.

Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that major state banks would cut deposit rates.

The lenders cut rates on one-year time deposits by 10 basis points (bps) to 1.55 percent, and two-year time deposit by 20 bps and three-year and five-year time deposits by 25 bps.

The deposit rate cut is the third such cut within a year, with the scale of cuts bigger than previous rounds in June and in September last year.

RelatedChina's economy slips into deflation as post-Covid recovery falters

Cutting interest rates

The cut will partially offset various pressures on banks' narrowing net interest margins — a key gauge of profitability, said Nicholas Zhu, a banking analyst at Moody's.

"The impact of the deposit rate cut is material, given that close to three-quarters of Chinese banks' liabilities are deposits," Zhu said.

Some state-owned banks are expected to soon lower interest rates on existing mortgages as Beijing ramps up efforts to revive the debt-hit property sector and bolster a sputtering economy.

Two of China's midsized banks, Industrial Bank Co Ltd and China Bohai Bank Co Ltd, announced Thursday night that they will start cutting interest rates on a range of deposits from Friday by 10-25 basis points.

RelatedChina cuts key interest rate to put fizz back into flagging economy
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us