Former Harrods' owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
Al-Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, dies, according to his family and football club he once owned.
Former Harrods' owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94
Al-Fayed was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2023

Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, according to his family and the football club he once owned. He was 94.

Al-Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago.

He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

"Mrs Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023," his family said in a statement released by the Fulham Football club, which he once owned.

"He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

"On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,'' his successor as owner, Shahid Khan, said in a statement on the club's website.

"I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
