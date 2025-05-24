Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the Russian Federation on May 26–27, 2025, following an official invitation from his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

During the visit, Fidan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold formal talks with Lavrov in Moscow, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The visit will focus on key aspects of Turkish-Russian relations, with Fidan expected to conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, and tourism.

Discussions will also explore potential steps to deepen ties between the two countries.

In addition to his meetings with Lavrov and Putin, Fidan is scheduled to hold talks with other senior Russian officials.

These include Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at the May 16 Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul, as well as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and other high-level representatives.

Just and lasting peace

Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and to express satisfaction with recent developments that could support progress in this direction.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye’s readiness to continue its role as a facilitator in future negotiations between the warring sides, as it has done previously in 2022 and again during the most recent round of talks on May 16.

The visit will further include an exchange of views on a range of regional and international issues, including the situations in Syria, Gaza, and the South Caucasus.

This visit marks another step in a series of high-level engagements between Türkiye and Russia.

Fidan last visited Russia on June 10–11, 2024, to attend the BRICS+ meetings and later participated in the BRICS Summit on October 24, 2024, alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Fidan and Lavrov most recently met on April 12, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Prior to that, Lavrov visited Türkiye on February 23, 2025, for bilateral discussions.

He also took part in the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform meeting hosted by Fidan in Istanbul on October 18, 2024. Additionally, the two ministers held a bilateral meeting during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg on February 20, 2025.