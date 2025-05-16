Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side following a new round of peace talks held in Istanbul, with Türkiye playing a central mediating role in efforts to bring an end to the war.

The negotiations, facilitated by Turkish diplomacy, marked a rare moment of tangible progress in the long-running conflict. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the talks as “an important day for world peace,” emphasising Ankara’s ongoing commitment to fostering a lasting peace between the two warring neighbours.

“Today was an important day for world peace,” Fidan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

In addition to the prisoner exchange deal, both sides agreed to share, in writing, the terms and conditions they believe could enable a ceasefire. Fidan said this move was a “confidence-building measure” and that the parties had also agreed in principle to reconvene for further negotiations.

“Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again,” Fidan said. “As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Fidan chaired the talks, which took place at Istanbul’s historic Dolmabahce Palace and lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Türkiye’s delegation also included National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin.

"We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life," Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish mediators.

‘Generally satisfied’

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, echoed Fidan’s optimism at a press conference in Istanbul.

“On the whole, we are satisfied with the results and are ready to continue contacts,” said Medinsky. “We have agreed on three things. First, in the coming days, there will be a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war — 1,000 for 1,000 people.”

He added that Moscow had taken note of a Ukrainian request for a potential direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and said both sides had committed to outlining their respective visions for a ceasefire in detailed written form.

Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, also welcomed the outcomes, calling the prisoner swap “the key outcome of the meeting.”

Speaking to reporters, Umerov said the Istanbul talks focused on three critical tracks: reaching a ceasefire, pursuing humanitarian initiatives such as prisoner exchanges, and preparing for a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin.

“Our colleagues are in contact and will exchange all the documents. Now we need to exchange people, and we will inform you what is next,” Umerov said.

The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinskiy, presidential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate Director Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, and other officials.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov headed Ukraine’s delegation, joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Chief Oleksandr Poklad, Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Head Oleh Luhovskyi, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksandr Bevz, and others.