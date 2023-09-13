The Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, a global gathering of defence and security experts, has kicked off at London's ExCel center on Tuesday.

Running for four days, this year's event hosts over 2,800 defence and security suppliers with more than 230 new exhibitors showcasing their latest products and capabilities.

Turkish defence industry firms have made a significant mark at DSEI 2023, with approximately 30 companies, including industry giants like ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, BMC, and Roketsan, demonstrating their cutting-edge innovations, highlighting Türkiye's growing role in the global defence sector.

Gaining global recognition

DSEI 2023 proves to be a pivotal event for Turkish defence industry companies, as they expand their global footprint and introduce cutting-edge innovations to the world stage.

The collaborations and agreements forged at the exhibition are expected to further strengthen Türkiye's position in the international defence sector.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas expressed his pride and optimism as Turkish companies made a significant presence at one of the world's most prestigious defence industry exhibitions, highlighting the sector's growing importance in the country's exports.

Speaking at the event, Ertas emphasised the vital role played by the defence industry in Türkiye's economy and the significance of Turkish companies being represented by nearly 30 exhibitors at the exhibition.

"The defence industry has become one of the most significant sources of exports, and we take immense pride in the extensive representation of our Turkish companies here at this international gathering," he said.

Being represented by nearly 30 companies at one of the world's most important fairs is crucial, and it reflects the growing capabilities of our defence sector, he added.

Türkiye's defence industry has been steadily gaining recognition on the global stage, with Turkish companies producing a wide range of military hardware, from armored vehicles to unmanned aerial systems. The nation's ability to innovate and produce cutting-edge technology has placed it in a competitive position within the global defence market.

As the event continues, Turkish defence companies are expected to continue forging partnerships and showcasing their expertise to a global audience.