TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT co-production 'Green Border' wins 7 awards at Venice Film Festival
Türkiye's national public broadcaster TRT co-production "Green Border," directed by the Polish master director Agnieszka Holland, wins a total of seven awards, including the "Special Jury Prize," at the 80th Venice Film Festival.
TRT co-production 'Green Border' wins 7 awards at Venice Film Festival
"Green Border" tells the compelling story of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus. / Photo: TRT  / Photo: TRT 2
September 15, 2023

Türkiye's national broadcaster TRT's co-production "Green Border," directed by the Polish master director Agnieszka Holland, wins a total of seven awards, including the "Special Jury Prize," at the 80th Venice Film Festival which is the world's oldest film festival.

"Green Border" received not only the "Special Jury Prize" but also several other significant awards at the festival, including the "Cinema for UNICEF Award," "Best Foreign Film Award" at the Sorisso Diverso Venice Awards, "Best Film Award" at ARCA CinemaGiovani Venice," "Premio CinemaSara Award," "Green Drop Award," and the "Cultural Diversity Award."

"Green Border" tells the compelling story of refugees on the border between Poland and Belarus.

This film, which received support from prestigious European funds, including Eurimages, is a collaborative effort between Türkiye, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, and Belgium.

Agnieszka Holland's exceptional work on "Green Border" was previously recognised with the "TRT International Co-Production Award" at the 12 Punto 2023 awards held last July.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us