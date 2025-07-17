Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria during a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, reaffirming Türkiye’s continued support for the Syrian people.

On Thursday, President Erdogan described the Israeli strikes as unacceptable and warned that Israel’s aggression poses a serious threat to regional stability.

He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to standing by Syria, pledging ongoing support as the country faces mounting challenges.

The Turkish leader also welcomed the ceasefire recently reached with the Druze community in Syria, describing it as a positive development.

President al Sharaa, for his part, thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s support for Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty.

Turkish-backed mediation ends clashes

Security sources reported on Thursday that diplomatic efforts, led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin, helped broker a ceasefire in Syria’s Sweida province.

The two-day clashes in the Druze-majority province, which saw government-aligned forces enter the fray, threatened to destabilise a region that had remained relatively insulated from Syria’s broader civil conflict in recent years.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said the attacks killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​