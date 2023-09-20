WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria urges UN to grant Palestine full membership, end Israeli occupation
President Tebboune also sought UN Security Council reforms in order to make the body more effective in promoting global peace and security.
Algeria urges UN to grant Palestine full membership, end Israeli occupation
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has urged the UN to convene a special session for the purpose of conducting a vote on granting full state membership to Palestine.

Tebboune's Tuesday address touched on regional and global issues, including the Palestinian cause, during his speech at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City.

He also stressed Algeria's support for the Arab Peace Initiative, advocating for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders, and cited Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as a key factor in regional instability.

Tebboune urged the UN Security Council to pass a resolution for a two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.

RelatedTurkey calls for recognition of East Jerusalem as capital of Palestine

New world order founded on equality

President Tebboune reiterated his country's call for the establishment of a new world order based on equality,

"Reforms are also needed in the UN Security Council, which has been weak in fulfilling its duty to maintain international peace and security and in preventing the use of force," he said.

He highlighted the "historical injustice" done to Africa and the importance of ending it by granting the continent representation in the UN Security Council.

Tebboune also emphasised Algeria's stance on the crisis in neighbouring Niger, supporting the restoration of constitutional order, a peaceful political resolution and rejecting foreign military intervention.

Related'Change the rules of the game': G77+China summit seeks new global order

Palestine's status at UN

Palestine holds the status of a "non-member observer state" within the 193-member organisation.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly elevated Palestine's status from an "observer entity" to a "non-member observer state."

For Palestine to attain full UN membership, it requires approval from the UN Security Council followed by a vote in the UN General Assembly.

Palestine applied for full UN membership in 2011 but did not garner the necessary support in the UN Security Council.

RelatedIsraeli violence in Jenin, Gaza leaves four Palestinians dead
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us