Facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are "legitimate targets" of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"It is a known fact how clear Türkiye's stance is in the fight against terrorism. After this latest incident, as a result of the work carried out by our intelligence and security forces, it became clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained here," Fidan told a news conference on Wednesday with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu in the capital Ankara.

"All infrastructure-superstructure facilities and energy facilities belonging to the PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are the legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces and intelligence elements from now on."

Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay away from PKK/YPG facilities.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK terrorist group.

"Our armed forces' response to this terrorist attack will be extremely clear. They will once again regret committing such actions," he added.

Air operations in northern Iraq

In two air operations since Sunday’s terror attack in the capital Ankara, Türkiye has destroyed 36 terror targets in northern Iraq, according to security sources and video made available to reporters.

In Tuesday's air operation, Türkiye hit 16 terror targets in northern Iraq’s Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions, said Nation Defense Ministry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Tuesday’s operation also involved tanker aircraft, Airborne Warning and Control (AWAC) aircraft, and drones.

The fighter jets took off from three different combat bases and simultaneously struck locations used by terrorists in various regions, including Asos, which is 140 km (87 miles) from the border.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plan terrorist attacks.

The operation was done with great precision in both the planning and execution phases, resulting in the destruction of targets such as shelters, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, and so-called headquarters used by the PKK terror group.