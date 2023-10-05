TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Excavations in Türkiye's Izmir unearth figurines dating back to 5700 BC
Archaeologists reveal figurines dating back to around 5700 BC believed to represent a male-female pair and child.
Excavations in Türkiye's Izmir unearth figurines dating back to 5700 BC
Ulucak Mound in Izmir, where the excavations took place, dates back 8.500 years. /Photo: AA / Others
October 5, 2023

In Türkiye's Aegean province of Izmir, figurines dating back to around 5700 BC believed to represent a male-female pair and child have recently been unearthed, said the scientists responsible for the find.

Ozlem Cevik, an archaeologist at Trakya University in northwestern Türkiye who heads the dig team, told Anadolu Agency that they have been continuing excavations at the Ulucak Mound in Izmir’s Kemalpasa district, which has a history dating back some 8,500 years.

Saying that they came across significant findings in this year's excavations, she explained that "the figurines were found in a space we thought was a storage area and are dated to around 5700 BC. They appear to be a female and male pair, with the female holding a baby in her lap."

She added: "Their hat-like headgear is quite different from the figurines found in Ulucak so far and has no known equivalents in Anatolia."

Cevik said the figurines were made of baked clay and clay materials.

RelatedArchaeologists unearth 1,700-year-old trident in Türkiye's ancient city of Assos
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us