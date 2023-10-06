Downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has not affected the execution of the ongoing operation and the striking of identified targets, said Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry acknowledged the loss of a UAV "due to differing technical assessments within the ceasefire mechanism operated with third parties" during operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria on Thursday.

"Necessary measures are being taken to enhance the effective operation of the ceasefire mechanism with the relevant parties," the ministry said.

"As in Iraq, all capabilities and revenue sources developed by the terrorist organisation in Syria will continue to be systematically eliminated."

The ministry's statement came a day after the Pentagon announced the downing of an armed Turkish drone, claiming it was operating near US troops in Syria.

Turkish forces hitting terrorist targets

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a senior member of the PKK terror group responsible for assassinations in an operation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Terrorist Ilyas Biro Eli was "neutralised" in the northern town of Sinjar, located about 50 kilometres from the Syrian border, the sources said.

Codenamed Ciya Fekir, Eli was behind the assassinations of security forces and civilians while also involved in the terror group's recruitment efforts. Most recently, he provided materials for an attack on a Turkish military base in the northern Iraqi region of Bashiqa-Zilkan.

PKK terrorists often hide across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

MIT launched the operation to "neutralise" him after it was uncovered that he and other accompanying terrorists were preparing for a fresh attack.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists surrendered, killed, or captured. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.