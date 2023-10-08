TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry has said that many YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralised and their hideouts have also been destroyed during the operation.
Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria
Many terrorists have been neutralised, and all precautions were taken to minimise environmental impact and civilian casualties, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said. / Others
October 8, 2023

Turkish forces destroyed at least six targets, consisting of shelters and bunkers used in the fight against separatist terrorists, in an air operation carried out in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said.

In its Sunday statement, the ministry said that it carried out an operation against the PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements in order to neutralise them and ensure border security.

The statement underlined that the operation was carried out under the United Nations' self-defence article.

Six targets, including an oil facility, hideouts, and shelters, were destroyed, the ministry noted.

It also emphasised that many terrorists were neutralised during the operation and that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent any damage to the environment or innocent civilians.

These operations are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces, as well as ensuring Türkiye's border security, the Turkish Defence Ministry underlined.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers

Turkish anti-terror operations

Türkiye has been conducting military operations in northern Syria since 2016 as Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has failed to protect the country's territories from terror groups.

The Turkish government has vowed that operations in northern Syria are a reminder of Türkiye's determination to fight the PKK/YPG and other terrorist groups in the region.

The PKK/YPG terror group has been fighting the Turkish state for decades. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and other countries.

The PKK/YPG has been carrying out numerous terrorist attacks against Turkish civilians and security forces.

The terrorist group is known for human rights abuses, including forced recruitment of children and torture.

RelatedTen things to know about the YPG
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us