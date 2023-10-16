Monday, October 16, 2023

1915 GMT — Twenty-two Israeli prisoners have been killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, Hamas group's armed-wing spokesperson said in a recorded video.

He said that there are about 200-250 Israeli captives in Gaza.

The threat of an Israeli ground invasion of the blockaded Gaza "doesn't scare us and we are ready for it", he added.

More updates: 👇

2300 GMT — Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: army

Israel launched strikes overnight on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, a statement from the Israeli army said. "The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah on Lebanese territory," the statement said.

2233 GMT — US defence chief emphasises civilian safety in call with Israeli counterpart - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, and reiterated the United States' commitment to avoiding an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict and emphasised civilian safety, the Pentagon said in a readout.

2230 GMT — Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply

Truckloads of aid idled at Egypt’s border with Gaza as residents and humanitarian groups pleaded for water, food and fuel for dying generators, saying the tiny Palestinian territory sealed off by Israel after last week’s rampage by Hamas was near total collapse.

Hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes searched for bread. Israel maintained punishing airstrikes across Gaza as a ground invasion loomed, while Palestinian fighters kept up a barrage of rocket attacks, and tensions mounted near the Israel-Lebanon border.

2139 GMT — France mainly provides intelligence support to Israel: Defense minister

France mainly provides intelligence support to Israel, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told the local daily Le Progres.

"The intelligence sharing is part of the routine partnership between our two countries," Lecornu said in an interview.

“We unfortunately have a long experience in the fight against terrorism and our intelligence services have particularly effective means and sensors,” he added.

2049 GMT — Turkish, Portuguese foreign ministers discuss continuing Mideast conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its second week, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the call, the two leaders discussed developments in Israel and Palestine, Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, and the humanitarian situation there, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

1857 GMT —Israeli captives include high-ranking army officers: Hamas

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has said the group's Israeli captives include high-ranking officers from Gaza.

Meshaal, who heads Hamas' diaspora office, also said the group will spare no effort in using the captives as leverage to free 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Hamas's telegram channel quoted him as telling Al Araby TV in an interview.

1855 GMT —Israel hits southern Gaza with more air strikes

Israeli air strikes continue to lay waste to Gaza, hitting homes sheltering people seeking safer ground and wiping out 18 members of the same family.

Three families who had fled Gaza City were in a house that was struck early Monday in the southern city of Rafah.

The attack killed a dozen people and left nine buried in the rubble, according to surviving family members. A vast crater marked where the building had stood.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the besieged Gaza, the bodies of 18 members of the Ghabayen family were loaded onto a truck. "This is an entire family," said Mustafa Ghabayen, a relative. "Eighteen martyrs and three are still under the rubble."

1820 GMT — Blinken, Netanyahu shelter in bunker amid air raid sirens in Tel Aviv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sheltered in a bunker for five minutes when air raid sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

All the meeting participants have since moved out of the bunker, resumed their meeting and were going to a command centre at Israel's defence ministry to continue their discussions, he said.

"During the Secretary's meeting with PM Netanyahu and the war cabinet, the air raid sirens went off and they sheltered in bunker for five minutes," Miller said.

1709 GMT — Russia ready to help end Middle East crisis, Putin tells Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that Russia was ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalise the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the Kremlin said.

1706 GMT — EU announces humanitarian air corridor to Gaza via Egypt

The European Union will launch a humanitarian air corridor to Gaza through Egypt with the first flights expected this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced.

"Palestinians in Gaza are in need of humanitarian help and aid. That is why... we are launching an EU humanitarian air bridge to Gaza through Egypt. The first two flights will start this week," von der Leyen told a press conference in the Albanian capital Tirana, where she attended a regional Balkan summit.

1648 GMT — Spain reiterates two-state solution only way out of conflict

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reiterated that the two-state solution is the only way out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to other regions, local media reported.

Sanchez said while Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, reconciliation is the only way out, according to the Europa Press news agency. He stressed that efforts should be directed toward preventing the conflict from spreading to a regional level and achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A two-state solution should be achieved to this end, he added.

1646 GMT — Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian man

Israeli forces shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian man near the Salem military checkpoint outside Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It said Anas Raed Farid Manasra was shot in the head and chest. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

1558 GMT — Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack

The head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency on Monday took responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas from carrying out its deadly rampage through Israeli towns.

"Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately, on Saturday we were unable to generate sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted," said Shin Bet director Ronen Bar in a statement.

"As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is on me. There will be time for investigations. Now we fight."

1520 GMT — Raisi says Iran backs Palestinians but 'resistance' groups decide independently

Supporting the Palestinians is Iran's foreign policy priority but the "resistance" groups make their own independent decisions, President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Monday, Iranian state media reported.

They quoted Raisi as also telling Russia's Vladimir Putin: "There is a possibility of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians expanding to other fronts."

1549 GMT — Palestinian death toll tops 2,800

At least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since Israel launched attacks on Gaza, Hamas's media office has said.

1549 GMT — 'Catastrophic increase' in Gaza toll possible: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned about the possibility of a "catastrophic increase" in civilian victims in Gaza.

Following calls with several Middle East leaders, Putin also said there was a risk the conflict could become a "regional war", the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to coordinate with all "constructive partners" to stop the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians.

1521 GMT — EU leaders will meet to deal with war fallout in Europe

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Tuesday as concern mounts that the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas could fuel inter-communal tensions in Europe and bring more refugees in search of sanctuary.

"The conflict could have major security consequences for our societies," EU Council President Charles Michel said as he announced the video summit.

The meeting will also focus on getting aid to civilians and working with other countries in the region to try to stop tensions from spreading.

1508 GMT — 'Time running out' for political solution in Gaza war, Iran warns

Iran has warned that 'time running out' for a political solution in the Gaza war.

Iran said time was running short to reach a political solution in the Israel-Gaza conflict, warning of the "possibility of expanding the scope of war and conflict to other fronts".

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday held phone calls with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, during which he warned against the continuation of crimes by Israel, the president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, said on X, formerly Twitter.

During his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Raisi warned of a "possibility of expanding the scope of war and conflict to other fronts".

"If this happens, it will be more difficult to control the situation," Raisi said, according to state news agency IRNA.

1459 GMT — Hamas does not speak for Palestinian people: UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has affirmed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Britain's position remains that armed group Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinian people.

A readout of a call between the two, issued by Sunak's office on Monday said: "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinians.

"More broadly, the Prime Minister and President Abbas agreed that the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

"The Prime Minister affirmed that the UK continues to support a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state existing alongside a safe and secure Israel."

1459 GMT — UK raising Palestinian aid by a third with extra $12M

The UK will increase its humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people by a third, sending an extra $12 million, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced.

"An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond. We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too," he told parliament.

1426 GMT — Hamas fires 'barrage of missiles' at Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas said it has fired a "barrage of missiles" on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its attack came in response to Israel's "targeting of civilians".

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed "sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem", Israel's biggest cities, while a parliament meeting starting the legislative winter session was interrupted by the rocket alarm.

1400 GMT — UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Hamas war

The UN Security Council said it will discuss the Israel-Hamas war as the crisis deepens with Israel gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza.

The council said it will start deliberations at 2200 GMT.

Diplomats say two competing draft resolutions are being discussed: one from Russia urging a ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, but making no mention of Hamas, and one sponsored by Brazil, calling the Hamas attacks on October 7 that triggered the war an act of terrorism.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees has warned that Gaza faces an "unprecedented human catastrophe" if supply of water and other vital supplies is not restored by the Israeli authorities.

Russia's draft resolution calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid and "an immediate" ceasefire.

The Brazilian version differs by stating that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the attacks by Hamas" and the taking of hostages by the Palestinian group.

1400 GMT — 24 hours left for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

The World Health Organization has warned there were only "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" in Gaza before "a real catastrophe" sets in.

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al Mandhari said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive convoys of aid, currently stuck at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to "prepare death certificates for their patients", he told AFP.

1400 GMT — Gaza authority rejects Israeli army claims on displaced Palestinians

A government spokesperson in Gaza has rebuffed Israeli army claims that 600,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing war with Hamas, saying that in fact just 70,000 people have been displaced from northern Gaza to the south.

"The occupation (Israeli army) continues to spread lies and allegations as part of its psychological warfare alongside its heinous military aggression against our people," Salama Marouf told a press conference.

He said, "the latest of these is what was reported by The Washington Post yesterday about a spokesperson for the Israeli army claiming the displacement of over 600,000 citizens from northern Gaza toward what they claim are 'safe areas' in the south of Gaza."

1342 GMT — Eleven journalists killed, over 20 injured in Gaza since Oct. 7

Eleven journalists have been killed in Gaza, with more than 20 injured and two missing since the start of the recent Israeli air strikes, a Palestinian journalists group said in a new report.

According to the report released by the Freedom Committee, affiliated with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, 11 Palestinian journalists have been documented as killed by Israeli air strikes since Oct. 7.

A statement by the group provided "documentation of the targeting of journalists" from the start of the war on the Gaza until the evening of Oct. 15. It also decried "the violent escalation in the targeting of Palestinian journalists."

1338 GMT — Netanyahu warns Iran, Hezbollah not to 'test' Israel in north

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and Hezbollah not to "test us" in the north.

Netanyahu gave a speech in the Israeli Knesset in which he said the world needed to unite to defeat Hamas.

He said "this war is also your war," and he compared Hamas to the Nazis.

1313 GMT — Cairo summit on 'Palestinian cause' to be held Saturday: Gulf state media

Leaders in Qatar and Kuwait received invitations for a summit in Cairo to be held on Saturday to "discuss developments and the future of the Palestinian cause and the peace process".

State media in both countries announced the invitations a day after Cairo announced its intention to host "a regional and international summit on the future of the Palestinian cause", during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1259 GMT — France player who laughed during minute's silence for war victims asked to give explanation

France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reportedly been asked by the French soccer federation's ethics body to explain himself after he was filmed laughing during a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The minute's silence was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier.

The French federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are officially asking Mr. Todibo for explanations of his incomprehensible attitude during the minute’s silence," Patrick Anton, the president of the ethics body, was quoted as saying.

1249 GMT — Ship evacuating US nationals leaves Israel

A ship evacuating US nationals from Israel left for Greek-administered Cyprus from the Israeli port of Haifa, an AFP correspondent reported.

With Israel now moving towards a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave, the US embassy had on Sunday urged its "citizens and their immediate family members with a valid travel document" to depart from Haifa.

The cruise ship is expected to reach the southern port city of Limassol on Tuesday morning, Greek Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesperson Theodoros Gotsis told local media.

Related Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras at Lebanese border

1233 GMT — Russia renews call for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

Russia has renewed calls for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging leaders to start negotiations on ending hostilities.

"The main thing now in this environment is to immediately cease fire and start the process of political settlement," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

1233 GMT — Putin will speak to Israeli, Iranian, Arab leaders: adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said.

1127 GMT — Thousands join pro-Palestinian protest in southern Philippines

Thousands of people gathered in the southern Philippines to protest Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

Participants waved Palestinian flags, painted their cheeks with Palestinian colours, and shed tears as they prayed.

Speakers at the protest called for a halt to the Israeli military operations and urged the United States and the United Nations to stay neutral in the conflict.

1106 GMT —Putin, Assad discuss Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad discussed the volatile situation in Gaza and ways of ending Israel's attacks.

According to the regime statement, Assad and Putin called for aid to be allowed to enter Gaza and for an end to the Israeli bombardment and displacement of Palestinians.

1051 GMT — Egypt, France foreign ministers urge aid to Gaza through Rafah

Egypt and France's foreign ministers have urged the delivery of humanitarian aid and the exit of foreign nationals from the bombarded Gaza.

"Those who want to leave Gaza must be able to do so," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said, urging the opening of crossing points.

Egypt controls the Rafah border crossing, the only passage in and out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

1044 GMT — No infiltration of Israeli city on Lebanese border, Kan radio says

Israel's Kan radio sounded the all-clear, saying there was no armed infiltration of a northern city on the Lebanese border after earlier reporting that residents had been ordered to hole up indoors due to suspicions an attack was under way.

Israeli authorities had no immediate comment on either report regarding Metulla, which abuts the border fence opposite the Lebanese town of Kfarkela.

1008 GMT — UN humanitarian chief heads to Middle East for Gaza talks

The UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said he would be heading to the Middle East on Tuesday to try to help negotiate aid access to Gaza.

In a video statement, Griffiths said he was hoping to hear some "good news" later Monday on aid access into the blockaded and besieged Palestinian enclave via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

"We need access for aid. We are in deep discussions with the Israelis, with the Egyptians and with others," Griffiths said, a process which had been "hugely helped" by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his visit to countries in the region.

"I'm hoping to hear some good news this morning about getting aid through Rafah, one of the crossing points but an important one, into Gaza to help those million people who have moved south as well as those who live there already."

0958 GMT — Israel kills 11 Palestinian journalists in its Gaza bombardments

Eleven Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel launched its blistering air campaign on the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union has said.

Twenty other journalists have also been injured in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war.

0929 GMT — Arab League exhorts Israel to end Gaza air strikes

The Arab League chief has demanded an end to military operations in Gaza and charged that the siege of the enclave is "depriving the Palestinians of their humanity".

"We demand the immediate end of military operations and the opening of safe corridors to bring aid to the population," Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said during an Arab justice ministers meeting in Baghdad.

Aboul Gheit added that Israel's total siege of Gaza which has cut off water, food, electricity and fuel, was "depriving the Palestinians of their humanity and paving the way for ethnic cleansing".

0922 GMT — Egypt blames Israel for keeping key Gaza crossing shut

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stated that Cairo has aimed to keep the Rafah crossing operational since the conflict broke out, amid Israel's Gaza bombardments, as the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave worsens.

"Until now, unfortunately, the Israeli government has not taken a stance that allowed for the crossing to be open from Gaza side," Shoukry said.

The veteran Egyptian top diplomat also stressed that what the Palestinians in Gaza are facing is "dangerous."

0716GMT — Israel, Hamas deny Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied reports of a ceasefire in Gaza that would enable aid to enter and foreigners to flee to Egypt, 10 days into the war with Hamas.

"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

Separately, Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq told the Reuters news agency that there was no truth to reports about the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt or a temporary ceasefire.

Earlier, Egyptian security sources had told Reuters that an agreement had been reached to open the border crossing to allow aid into the enclave from 0600 GMT.

A security source and NGO source in Al Arish — city near the Egypt-Gaza border — said that aid trucks were still waiting there after the re-opening at 0600 GMT. Reuters images showed the trucks awaiting permission to make the trip to Rafah, which could take several hours.

0829 GMT — US' Blinken returns to Israel for Gaza talks after Arab tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned to Israel for talks on the conflict with Hamas following a tour of six Arab countries, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said.

The top US diplomat, who was in Israel on Thursday on a solidarity visit, landed in Tel Aviv and was expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem.

0824 GMT — Israel: 199 hostages being held in Gaza

The Israeli military says Hamas and other Palestinian fighters are holding 199 hostages in Gaza — higher than previous estimates.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman has said that the families have been notified. He did not specify whether that number includes foreigners, or say who is holding them.

Most are believed to be held by Hamas, which governs Gaza.

0621 GMT — Israel announces evacuation from Lebanese border

The Israeli army has said it was evacuating residents living along its northern frontier with Lebanon amid rising tensions there 10 days into its war with Hamas in Gaza.

The army noted in a statement "the implementation of a plan to evacuate residents of northern Israel who live in the area up to two kilometres from the Lebanese border to state-funded guesthouses".

0157 GMT — Biden 'mulling' Israel visit as Gaza ground invasion looms

US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised, a senior administration official has said.

A trip would be a chance for Biden to personally affirm to the Israeli people the US is standing firm behind them. But it would come amid growing fears that a looming Israeli move into Gaza could spark a wider war with devastating humanitarian consequences.

0148 GMT — UN: Gaza is being strangled without water, food or medicine

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency says Gaza “is being strangled” and the number of people seeking shelter at their schools and facilities in the south of the territory is overwhelming.

“If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA at a press conference in Jerusalem.

“Soon, I believe, with this there will be no food or medicine either,” he said.

“Last week’s attack on Israel was horrendous,” he said.

“The attack and the taking of hostages are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. But the answer to killing civilians cannot be to kill more civilians.”

0113 GMT — Israeli forces continue to strike Gaza

The Israeli army continued to bombard parts of Gaza with air strikes for a ninth straight day as the besieged Palestinian enclave faced an urgent humanitarian crisis.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu News Agency that a large number of people were killed and civil defence and ambulance crews were wounded as they made their way to Al Jalaa Street in Gaza to rescue the injured.

A woman was killed and six children were injured as a result of the Israeli bombardment on the Qaizan Al Najjar area of Khan Yunis south of Gaza city, said medical sources.

The Israeli army launched intense raids on eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City, the Zaytoun neighbourhood, Shujaiya and the northwest of the city, said an eyewitness who declined to be named.

The bombardment also targeted the Al Tuffah neighbourhood in northeastern Gaza, causing casualties. The intense bombardment also targeted the city's main roads.

0122 GMT — Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle Hamas.

0040 GMT — Protesters march in Morocco, Iraq in solidarity with Palestinians

Protesters marched in Morocco and Iraq in solidarity with Palestinians and against the Israeli offensive against the Gaza, which has caused thousands of civilian casualties.

During a protest in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh called for by several non-governmental organizations, protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners in support of the Palestinian cause.

0030 GMT — Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'a big mistake'

US President Joe Biden said that Israel's occupation of Gaza would be "a big mistake" but appeared okay for an inside operation against the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I think it’d be a big mistake," Biden said in an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes program.

"What happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people.

And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again, but going in and taking out the extremists -- the Hezbollah is up north but Hamas down south -- is a necessary requirement," he added.

2300 GMT — Netanyahu invites Biden to visit Israel in show of solidarity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Israel in a show of solidarity amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the White House and Netanyahu’s office discussed the details of the visit.

Netanyahu and Biden have held five phone calls since the Palestinian Hamas group launched an attack against Israeli towns near Gaza.

A senior administration official said that the US president is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalised.

For our live updates from Sunday [October 15], clickhere.