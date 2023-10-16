WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras at Lebanese border
Israel considers the Iran-backed armed group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras at Lebanese border
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Fadlallah says the group is ready for all possibilities / Photo: AA Arhive
October 16, 2023

Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group has said it started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following the Israeli offensive in response to the Hamas operation on October 7.

Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video on Monday showing snipers shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras placed on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.

The armed group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah militants and a Reuters journalist, on the Lebanese side.

Israel considers the Iran-backed group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war with Israel and earlier this month, US President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

RelatedLebanon to file UN complaint over killing of Reuters journalist by Israel

'Ready for all possibilities'

Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah said on Sunday that the group is ready for all possibilities adding, "we don’t want to reveal what the next step is."

He said Hezbollah's next step "is tied to what is going on in Gaza."

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Beirut where she will meet officials to discuss border tensions.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the country's politically paralysed government has been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate. The military order affects communities that are within two kilometres (1.2 miles) of the border.

RelatedLive blog: Arab League exhorts Israel to end Gaza air strikes
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us