WORLD
2 MIN READ
Almost 50 hostages killed so far from Israeli bombings on Gaza — Hamas
Hamas armed wing Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of prisoners who have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli air strikes has reached almost 50.
Almost 50 hostages killed so far from Israeli bombings on Gaza — Hamas
Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by Hamas during the attack that left 1,400 people dead. / Photo: AP
October 26, 2023

Hamas's armed wing has said that "almost 50" Israeli hostages held by its fighters in Gaza have been killed by the Israeli bombarding of the Palestinian territory.

"Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners who were killed in Gaza as a result of Zionist strikes and massacres has reached almost 50," the group said in a statement on Thursday issued on its Telegram channel.

Israel launched a massive air and artillery bombardment of Gaza after Hamas carried out a brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

Earlier, the Israeli army said 224 people were abducted by Hamas during the attack that left 1,400 people dead.

"We have informed the families of 224 hostages. This number is changing based on the intelligence we obtain," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"It will continue to change. The effort to return the hostages is a top priority."

According to Israeli government figures that could not be confirmed by TRT World, at least half of the hostages have foreign passports.

RelatedRed Cross trying to 'negotiate' with Hamas, Israel over hostage release
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us