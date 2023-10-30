United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Henri Todt has congratulated Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan for her "pivotal role" in the Zero Waste Project.

Erdogan received Todt on Monday, who was in Istanbul to participate in the October 31 World Cities Day programme, at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul. During their discussion, Todt praised Türkiye's leadership in the global battle against waste and expressed his congratulations to First Lady Erdogan for her pivotal role in the Zero Waste Project.

Todt underscored the importance of promoting public transportation, cycling, and pedestrian-friendly urban environments to reduce traffic accidents, enhance road safety, and advance the circular economy.

First Lady Erdogan also shared insights during the meeting, highlighting that the government, under the leadership of her husband, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, achieved a significant reduction in traffic accidents through highway construction and maintenance efforts.

"I believe that we will achieve safer, livable and sustainable cities by working together," Erdogan said.

Erdogan shared the details of their exchange on her social media account, particularly focusing on discussions related to the "Zero Vision" movement, which bears resemblance to the zero waste concept.

Meeting with Burundian First Lady

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan also met with Burundian First Lady Angelina Ndayishimiye, who was in Istanbul to attend October 31 World Cities Day.

During the meeting Ndayishimiye signed the "Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration" which is opened for international individual signatures, to ensure participation in the Global Zero Waste Movement under the leadership of Emine Erdogan.

Erdogan shared information about the work carried out at the African Handicrafts and Culture House, where handmade products of women in African countries are offered for sale and the income is delivered to African women.

Ndayishimiye also gave information about the work they do for children and women through the Fondation Bonne Action (Charity Foundation), which she founded.

Erdogan stated that she found their activities on child nutrition, girl's education, women's participation in economic life and maternal health admirable.

During the meeting, the two first ladies discussed health, education, women's health, girl's education and Burundian students studying in Türkiye as well as joint studies.