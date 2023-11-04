WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 137
Shallow 5.6-magnitude quake hits western area of Jajarkot, with witnesses saying houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far as New Delhi, India, shook.
Death toll in Nepal earthquake rises to 137
Survivors are seen at a corridor of the Jajarkot district hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Jajarkot on November 4, 2023.  / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

The death toll from an earthquake that hit Nepal late Friday night has increased to 137, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit western Nepal, sending tremors to even neighboring countries.

Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat told Anadolu that casualties in the two main districts in western Nepal have reached 137, while 166 have been injured.

He said a massive rescue operation still underway and damage has been caused to houses in the districts.

Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India after the quake.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow about the “human and material damage” caused by the quake. His office wrote on X that Dahal mobilized all three security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.

India’s National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred at 11.32 p.m. local time (1802GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) with an epicenter in Nepal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X.

UNICEF said the children agency and its partners are “assessing damages and the toll of the disaster on children and families, as we prepare to provide support during this challenging time.”

Nepal has witnessed deadly earthquakes in the past . In 2015, a devastating earthquake killed around 9,000 people and injured thousands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us