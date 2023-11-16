WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iceland PM 'horrified' by civilian killings in Gaza, condemns violation of int'l law
Iceland adds its voice to appeals for a humanitarian pause, aiming to enable the secure delivery of aid in Gaza.
Iceland PM 'horrified' by civilian killings in Gaza, condemns violation of int'l law
"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," says Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. / Photo: AP Archive
November 16, 2023

Iceland's prime minister has said she is "horrified" by the ongoing killings of civilians in Gaza, expressing support for a humanitarian ceasefire.

"I'm horrified by the ongoing civilian deaths in Gaza. Iceland condemns all violations of international humanitarian law," Katrin Jakobsdottir wrote on X, formerly Twitter, late Wednesday.

"Nothing can take priority over the duty to provide medical services to people in need. Iceland supports calls for humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

Since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has continued with its relentless bombardment of Gaza, killing at least 11,500 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also either been damaged or fully destroyed.

RelatedBecoming harder to compile Gaza casualty figures: authorities

The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution Wednesday calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and for urgent and extended humanitarian corridors throughout the enclave to save and protect civilian lives.

Jakobsdottir had called for a "humanitarian pause" in the besieged Palestinian enclave last month as well.

"As the 10th Emergency Special Session of the #UNGA convenes today, Iceland joins calls for a humanitarian pause to facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza," she posted on X on October 26.

"The civilian suffering and loss of life is heartbreaking."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us