Turkish community in Greece condemns Athens for 'double standards' on human rights
The umbrella organisation of Turkish minority living in the Western Thrace in Greece criticises Athens for having double standards on human rights and freedoms.
The organisation asserted that these principles should apply not only to candidate countries seeking EU membership, such as Albania but also to the existing 27 member states of the EU, including Greece. / Photo: AA Archive
November 16, 2023

The Federation of Western Thrace Turks (ABTTF) in Europe on has condemned Greece for having "double standards" in its approach to human rights as it has a different stance on the issue in Albania and in relation to its Turkish minority.

The strong criticism from the umbrella organisation of the members of the Turkish minority living in the Western Thrace in the country came on Thursday, in the wake of Greece's interference in the membership negotiations between Albania and the EU, citing the imprisonment of an elected mayor from the Greek national minority in Albania.

The organisation in a statement expressed understanding of Greece's concern over the imprisonment of the elected mayor representing the Greek minority in Albania, emphasising that such reactions are "perfectly normal."

However, the ABTTF contends that the same level of "sensitivity" should be extended to the West Thracian Turkish community, whose rights and freedoms are "systematically violated."

The ABTTF drew attention to ongoing issues faced by the Western Thrace Turkish community, particularly in the areas of education and organisation.

The statement underlined the importance of upholding democratic values, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights and minorities, as outlined in the Copenhagen Criteria.

The organisation asserted that these principles should apply not only to candidate countries seeking EU membership, such as Albania but also to the existing 27 member states of the EU, including Greece.

The ABTTF's critique came at a time when the Special Court for Corruption and Organised Crime in Albania detained Fredi Beleri, the mayoral candidate representing the Greek minority, on charges of "active corruption in the elections."

The arrest occurred prior to the local elections held on May 14 in Albania.

