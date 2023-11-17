Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Palestinian students from Gaza studying at universities in Türkiye will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

According to a presidential decree issued late Thursday, Türkiye will cover the year's second semester cost for students from Gaza pursuing bachelor's and diploma degrees in the country.

The decree applies to all Palestinian students from Gaza enrolled in Turkish public universities.

Palestinian students from Gaza have been cut off from their families, and the majority of them are unable to receive money transfers from their families in the Palestinian enclave currently under Israel's bloody assault.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.