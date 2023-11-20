WORLD
Hezbollah claims 'direct hits' in ongoing border clashes with Israel
Hostilities intensify around the Israel-Lebanon border, heightening tensions amidst daily clashes between Hezbollah and Israel.
Daily confrontations have occurred along the Israel-Lebanon border since the October 7 attacks. / Photo: AFP
November 20, 2023

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said it has targeted troops in northern Israel with drones, artillery and missiles, claiming a string of new attacks.

Hezbollah fighters targeted soldiers west of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel "with three attack drones", the Iran-backed group said in a statement on Monday, adding shortly after that it had also targeted troops in the area with artillery fire.

Both statements claimed the attacks were "direct hits".

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah said it had fired "Burkan missiles" at an Israeli barracks and also claimed a number of other attacks on Israeli positions.

Israel's army said "three UAVs (drones) were identified striking adjacent" to an army post, without specifying where. It added that "no injuries were reported".

In a statement, it said "25 launches were identified from Lebanon toward several locations adjacent to the border", and added that aerial defences "intercepted a number of the launches and the rest fell in open areas".

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Palestine war began on October 7.

At least 90 Lebanese killed

Deadly skirmishes on Israel's northern border began on October 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, but its subsequent military campaign on Gaza has killed more than 13,000 civilians, according to Palestinian authorities.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said this month that his group was using new weapons against Israel, including Burkan missiles, adding that they could carry "a payload of 300-500 kilogrammes" (660-1,100 pounds).

The group has also been using attack drones for the first time and has flown reconnaissance drones deep into Israel, Nasrallah said.

At least 90 people have been killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border skirmishes since last month, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah fighters but including at least 10 civilians.

Six soldiers and three civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, according to authorities there.

