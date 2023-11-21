WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza's worsening sanitation situation signal 'perfect storm for tragedy': UN
UNICEF highlights collapsing sanitation services and a desperate lack of resources in Gaza, putting 800,000 displaced children at risk of a mass disease outbreak.
Gaza's worsening sanitation situation signal 'perfect storm for tragedy': UN
Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, cook at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis / Photo: Reuters
November 21, 2023

Fuel shortages and worsening sanitation in the besieged Gaza are shaping up to be the perfect storm for tragedy through the spread of disease, the United Nations has warned.

UNICEF, the UN children's agency, said on Tuesday that there was a serious threat of a mass disease outbreak in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Without enough fuel, we will see the collapse of sanitation services. So we have then, on top of the mortars and the bombs, a perfect storm for the spread of disease.

"It's a perfect storm for tragedy," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a press briefing in Geneva.

"We have a desperate lack of water, faecal matter strewn across densely populated settlements, an unacceptable lack of latrines, and severe, severe restraints on hand-washing, personal hygiene, and cleaning."

Related'Drop in the ocean': With limited aid, what does it take to find food in Gaza?

Cholera risk due to contaminated food

Israel has cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and food to the already crippled territory in the aftermath of the attacks.

UNICEF is particularly concerned about the risk of a cholera outbreak in Gaza, fearing an exponential rise in child deaths if an outbreak was to strike.

Cholera, which has not so far been detected in Gaza, is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water.

Related'Darkest' World Children's Day: Turkish first lady remembers Gaza children killed by Israel

'Serious threat of mass disease outbreak'

Speaking via video link from Cairo, Elder said the potential for wider loss of life in Gaza was being significantly exacerbated because an estimated 800,000 children in the enclave are displaced from their homes.

"If children's access to water and sanitation in Gaza continues to be restricted and insufficient, we will see a tragic yet entirely avoidable surge in the number of children dying," said Elder.

"It's also important to note it's starting to rain in Gaza. Now combined, children face a serious threat of mass disease outbreak. This, of course, would be lethal."

Related‘War of extermination’: Palestinian official says Israel wants forced displacement
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us