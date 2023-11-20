WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Darkest' World Children's Day: Turkish first lady remembers Gaza children killed by Israel
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan says November 20 this year marks "darkest" World Children's Day, when Palestinian children are not sure if they will survive Israeli attacks to see tomorrow.
'Darkest' World Children's Day: Turkish first lady remembers Gaza children killed by Israel
Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. / Photo: AA
November 20, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has commemorated the Palestinian children killed in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing attacks on the besieged enclave for more than a month, as November 20 marks World Children's Day.

"0, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 ... These are not just numbers. They represent the ages of thousands of children in Gaza, which has been bombarded by Israel since October 7, whose most fundamental right, the right to survive, has been taken away," Erdogan said on Monday on the social media platform X.

"We are too late to help the children who console their siblings with the words, 'don't be worried; we will die soon'," she added.

"This is a dreadful and tremendous shame on humanity as a whole."

The first lady said November 20 this year marks the "darkest" World Children's Day, when the Palestinian children are not sure if they will survive the Israeli attacks to see the day after.

"As time is running out for the defenseless children still living in Gaza, let us all shout 'ceasefire now' more loudly, especially today!"

Erdogan wished to leave a world worth living in for every child.

RelatedAt least 31 premature babies evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital: Gaza medics

"This is not the world that children deserve"

For November 20, World Children's Day, the Turkish Communications Director on Monday also remembered the thousands of Gazan children killed by Israel's attacks on the besieged enclave.

"Today is, November 20, World Children's Rights Day. Children who should live in peace, tranquility, and security are witnessing weapons, bombs, and death in Gaza today," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

"The pain of the 5,500 innocent children and infants we have lost due to Israel's attacks since October 7 is breaking our heart."

While the "ongoing oppression in Gaza" not only disregards the rights of children but also denies the right to life, the world remains silent in the face of "oppression and brutality," he added.

This is not the world that children deserve, said Altun, adding: "We reiterate our (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call, this time for our children: A fairer world is possible."

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

RelatedIn pictures: Shocking scenes from Gaza's Khan Younis after Israeli bombing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us