Although Türkiye and Greece have to deal with longstanding issues, keeping all channels open helps build more trust and respect towards each other’s sensitivities and vital interests, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

“We should keep all channels open. We must talk to each other, not others about each other. Such a common understanding would help build more trust and respect towards each other’s sensitivities and vital interests,” Altun said in an interview with the Greek daily Ta Nea.

Altun added that as long as they have “more transparency, predictability, and the sense of good neighbourliness,” both countries will have enough space to solve their differences, stressing that nobody benefits from tension.

Türkiye and Greece both owe future generations good neighbourly relations as they enjoyed during the times of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, and Eleftherios Venizelos, who served several terms as Greek prime minister around the time of Ataturk, Altun said.

Underlining that Türkiye and Greece have different perspectives on many issues, he said these differences of opinion have nevertheless not prevented the countries from initiating a new, positive phase in bilateral relations.

“No two countries, not even neighbours, can be expected to align on every matter of international concern,” he said, stressing that their common goal as neighbours and NATO allies should be preventing and avoiding crises in general, both between themselves and in our region and beyond.

Opportunity to find solutions

Emphasising that mutual trust, efforts, sincere and constructive dialogue, and patience are required to resolve issues between the countries, Altun said it is important to avoid escalatory rhetoric.

“Politicians should refrain from provocative statements that attract media attention. When we look at the Greek media, we regrettably observe that there are still numerous articles and commentaries on Türkiye which do not reflect the truth and adversely affect Greek public opinion,” he said.

Public opinion is important as it constrains decision-makers, he said, noting that a constructive media attitude will be reflected positively in public opinion, which in turn will give politicians the necessary freedom to advance bilateral ties.

On the countries’ 5th High-Level Cooperation Council, he said the council will convene on December 7 in Athens for the first time in seven years.

“This is a significant development considering our tense relations in recent years. Thanks to solidarity diplomacy and increased contacts, we have ushered in this new period in our relationship and we have the will to continue this positive trend. Both countries should seize this opportunity to find solutions to our longstanding issues,” he said.

He said the council is important as it demonstrates the political will to further improve relations and gives a very positive signal to the public in both countries.

Preparations are underway to make as much concrete progress as possible during the council meeting, he added.

On irregular migration, Altun said: “We believe that our common priority should be ending the loss of life in the Aegean and on the ground. Our relevant authorities are now working towards establishing efficient cooperation mechanisms.”

While these dialogue efforts are underway, provocative and counter-productive statements that benefit no one should be avoided, he added.