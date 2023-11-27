WORLD
4 MIN READ
Sierra Leone partially lifts curfew in capital after armed clashes
Freetown cautiously resumes normalcy following armed assailants' attack on military facilities, as questions linger over the unfolding events in Sierra Leone's political crisis.
Sierra Leone partially lifts curfew in capital after armed clashes
President Julius Maada Bio, the current leader, led a coup in the 1990s, before handing over power and re-entering politics as a civilian in later years. / Photo: Reuters / Others
November 27, 2023

Daily life has begun to resume amid a heavy security presence in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, as the government partially lifted a curfew imposed after armed clashes erupted in the city.

Early on Sunday, armed assailants stormed a military armoury and several prisons, sparking battles with security forces that lasted for hours in the capital.

On Monday, the government lifted the daytime curfew that it had imposed and urged people to resume their daily lives while remaining vigilant. It said a curfew would remain in place between 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) and 6:00 am.

"While we encourage citizens to return to their normal activities... we continue to urge everyone to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious or unusual activity to the nearest police station", the information ministry said in a statement overnight.

RelatedSierra Leone govt says in control after military armoury attacked

Is another coup taking place in West Africa?

Many questions remained over what happened in Sierra Lione amid fears of another coup in West Africa, where Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea have all experienced putsches since 2020.

The current president, President Julius Maada Bio, himself led a coup in the 1990s before handing over power and returning to politics as a civilian years later.

Early on Sunday, armed assailants tried to break into a military armoury in Freetown, sparking clashes with security forces. Several prisons were also stormed, with some prisoners reportedly escaping.

Late on Sunday, Bio said that calm had been restored after what he described as an attempt to undermine peace and stability.

"Most of the leaders have been arrested. Security operations and investigations are ongoing," Bio said on national television, adding that the government would "ensure that those responsible are held accountable".

The government has not identified the attackers or their motives. No death toll from the violence, nor any information on those arrested, has been officially released.

RelatedSierra Leone's opposition demands re-run amid election rigging allegations

US 'strongly supports' President Bio

West African bloc ECOWAS described Sunday's events as an attempt to "disrupt peace and constitutional order", a language commonly used for political coups.

Sierra Leone's various partners called for "constitutional order" to be respected.

Former president Ernest Bai Koromo of the opposition APC said in a statement that one of the soldiers assigned to guard him had been shot dead at close range and that another had been abducted.

He said he strongly condemned Sunday's attacks and called for calm and order.

The US embassy said it "strongly supports President Bio in his call for national unity" in a message posted on social media.

"We honour and remember those who gave their lives yesterday in defence of Sierra Leone’s Constitution and government", it said.

RelatedUS defence chief vows support to 'civilian-led' militaries in Africa
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us