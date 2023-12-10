WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Scores rally in Bosnia, Serbia in support of Palestine
Braving bad weather conditions, people in Belgrade, Podgorica and Sarajevo carry banners and signs reading 'Cease-fire Now,' 'End the Genocide in Palestine,' and 'Freedom for Palestine'.
In pictures: Scores rally in Bosnia, Serbia in support of Palestine
About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. / Photo: AA
December 10, 2023

Scores of people have gathered in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to show their support for Palestine, amid an intensified Israeli army assault on Gaza.

People took part in a protest demonstration in front of the main government building in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, carrying Palestinian and Serbian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine."

They also carried banners and signs reading "Cease-fire Now," "End the Genocide in Palestine," and "Freedom for Palestine."

Thousands of Bosnians also gathered in the centre of the capital Sarajevo despite the bad weather. They were carrying banners with the slogan "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza.”

During the demonstration against Israel, they also chanted "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine".

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,500 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedIn pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us