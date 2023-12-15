TÜRKİYE
170-km portion of security wall completed on Turkish-Iranian border
Turkish security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," implement stringent measures to prevent illegal incidents.
Security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan. / Photo: AA
December 15, 2023

A major 170-kilometre (105-mile) portion of a security wall in eastern Türkiye along the border with Iran has partly been completed to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and terrorist infiltration.

Construction of the entire security wall and observation towers in the eastern province of Van, as well as the excavation of trenches, is ongoing to ensure the security of the entire 295-km (183-mile) border with Iran and to prevent illegal activities.

Special teams from the capital Ankara first clear mines along the border to make the wall safer and help dig trenches. Then concrete blocks are laid on the border area, which has been prepared in advance with heavy machinery.

Security measures are tight to prevent the illegal crossing of irregular migrants, curb smuggling, and prevent the infiltration of terrorists. Turkish security forces utilising the full range of technology employ domestic and national capabilities developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are also used in reconnaissance and surveillance efforts. Security forces, guided by the principle that "the border is sacred," intervene to stop any illegal incidents along the border.

Operating day and night, security forces on duty prevent irregular migrants trying to cross the border through patrol missions.

