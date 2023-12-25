In the backdrop of the 1980s, Layal, a Palestinian school teacher, facing an unjust conviction by Israeli authorities, is imprisoned and oppressed by the invader in her homeland.

“3000 Nights,” a 2015 film directed by Mai Masri, tells the heartbreaking story of Layal’s eight year imprisonment, navigating life behind bars, and giving birth behind bars.

The film depicts Layal’s pregnancy and birth in minute detail, showing tenacity and hope in the face of tragedy. Despite challenging conditions, the story highlights Layal’s commitment to protecting her kid and maintaining her dignity, showing optimism as an important factor in her life.

Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri tells TRT World that portraying the stories of her people—their lives, dreams, and suffering—always within the context of hope is crucial.

The Esenler Municipality’s Film Festival, themed around “Hope,” has screened numerous films from December 15-19, hosting a variety of filmmakers and artists. As part of the festival’s opening day, Mai Masri was given an honourary award following the screening of “3000 Nights”.

Masri conferred the award to the children and citizens of Palestine.

Hope

At the dawn of the 80s, Mai ascended as a pioneering force in Palestinian cinema, carving her path as a prominent independent female filmmaker in the region.

Her initial collaboration with her husband Jean Khalil Chamoun marked the beginning of her groundbreaking journey as a filmmaker and the initial female cinematographer within Palestinian cinematic discourse. Mai's talents shone through as she took on the roles of producer and co-director alongside Jean.

Soon she emerged as a solo director, etching her unique thematic signatures into film. Her films poignantly capture the essence of collective endurance and defiance, often through the lens of women and children amidst the stark backdrop of refugee camps. Mai's directorial vision remains a touchstone for storytelling deeply rooted in resilience.

Masri's repertoire of films and documentaries like "Children of Fire," "Hanin," "Under the Rubble," "Frontiers of Dreams and Fears," and "Beirut Diaries," offer a compelling portrayal of the adversities and indomitable spirit of Palestinian children and women. His work provides a poignant cinematic representation of their enduring resilience amidst struggle.

During the festival, Ms Lina Bokhary, the head of the Cinema Department at the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, and Mr. Ahmad Saleh, a Palestinian Film Director and Scriptwriter, brought the virtual panel discussions with Mai Masri.

For Palestinian filmmakers, the crucial role of documentary filmmaking is capturing the essence of the Palestinian struggle and preserving the enduring collective memory of the Palestinian people.

Master class

Masri's master class is an exceptional experience, where she meticulously presents excerpts from his celebrated filmography. Demonstrating undiminished passion, Masri engages with the footage, offering a profound and enlightening analytical perspective.

Her enthusiasm remains palpable as she delves into an incisive examination of his cinematic works, providing valuable insights into the art of filmmaking.

In the master class, Masri shared profound insights into the art of filmmaking and documentary production, showcasing captivating excerpts from her extensive body of work. She skillfully heightened the audience's connection to her narrative using images from her films.

During her presentation, Masri emphasised the transformative impact of war on her personal and professional journey, stating, "Wars made me a stronger woman."

Reflecting on her cinematic trajectory, she recounted her initial foray into cinema amid conflict, particularly during war. Collaborating with her husband, they crafted multiple films capturing the essence of Beirut across different eras, with a thematic focus on the experiences of women and children.

Masri's narrative unfolded as a testament to resilience, detailing her documentary ventures in challenging circumstances, including curfew periods.

She underscored the importance of capturing unfolding events organically, allowing the documentary process to evolve in tandem with the subject matter. One noteworthy approach she shared was placing cameras in children's hands, offering a unique perspective on their surroundings.

Discussing the role of women in cinema, Masri emphasised the distinct insight and perspective that women bring to storytelling.

Mai Masri's master class provided a glimpse into her artistic journey and served as a source of inspiration, highlighting the significance of authenticity and diverse perspectives in documentary filmmaking.

She shared her experiences of shooting on the border.

“While I was filmmaking on the border of Palestine, it was safeguarding memory, writing history. Living in the moment, cameras are also making history, if the images were not documented they wouldn't be remembered in the same way. “ Masri said.

Stirring up creativity

Masri gave an example of hope. Two journalists wrote a comedy play about youth in conflict, using humour as resistance despite life being at risk.

She emphasised the necessity to showcase Palestinian narratives because mainstream media, and even Hollywood films, tend to distort the image of Palestinians.

Masri stressed that Palestinian filmmakers are responsible for unveiling the truth and conveying feelings from a Palestinian perspective, utilising all the tools of art, creativity, and imagination. She highlighted the lack of support and the absence of a film industry in Palestine under occupation.

Addressing the contemporary impact of social media, Masri noted its role in amplifying voices often overlooked in portraying the lives of Palestinians.

She expressed pride that segments of her films are utilised as advocacy in social media, describing it as a means of breaking through the siege on the Palestinian narrative—a battle for the image of the story, as Masri told it.

Masri also observed that social media has significantly increased engagement with authentic Palestinian stories for the first time. She advocated for greater networking in filmmaking and underscored the importance of grassroots networking among the youth to inspire children in Gaza. Recognising the risks journalists face, Masri stressed the vital need to educate the youth.

The Mayor of Esenler, Tevfik Goksu, announced in his speech at the festival’s opening that a film depicting the Palestinian resistance should be produced.

The Esenler Film Festival, with its significant emphasis on collaboration and hope, doesn't just present itself as a film showcase. Instead, it is a testament to the potent force of cooperation, hope, and the mutual passion for cinema that unites diverse storytellers and their communities

Production support

Masri emphasised the crucial role of infusing humanity and hope into artistic expressions. Masri asserted that the opportune moment has arrived for Turkish and Palestinian filmmakers to engage in collaborative co-productions. She expressed gratitude to the Esenler Municipality for facilitating this collaborative endeavor.

Filmmaker Belkis Bayrak provided training on film production as part of the festival. Moderating Mai Masri's master class, Bayrak conveyed that Mai Masri's presence added value to the event.

Highlighting the transformation from a Short Film competition to a full-fledged Film Festival, Bayrak expressed the importance of these initiatives for sustainability. Bayrak pointed out that the municipality's focus on Palestine and the panels organised on Film Production and support were particularly encouraging for young individuals.

Iranian filmmaker Amir Masoud Soheili and Polish filmmaker Marcin J. Sobczak joined the panel as part of a course of action for international cooperation.

Soheili, who is participating in the Esenler Film Festival for the second time, told TRT World that the festival is experiencing growth.

He noted an increased participation of filmmakers, enhanced panel discussions, diverse workshops, and engaging competitions. Regarding the significance of the Esenler Film Festival, Soheili emphasised, "Typically, film festivals primarily attract filmmakers. However, what sets the Esenler Film Festival apart is the active involvement of the local community. Their presence adds a valuable dimension to the festival, making their attendance and enjoyment crucial to its success."

Sobczak, expressed gratitude for the inviting and caring atmosphere at the festival to TRT World.

He emphasised the importance of events like this for emerging filmmakers, providing a genuine space to learn and connect with like-minded individuals. Sobczak highlighted the festival's impact on fostering a love for cinema and its significance for younger generations in the industry.

Earning of festival

Murvet Ozgun, Esenler Municipality’s short film production support coordinator, explained the significance of the Esenler Film Festival, which has cultivated a steadfast audience for short films and documentaries and expanded its influence to encompass Istanbul.

“A strategic focus on appealing to a younger demographic has yielded positive results, marked by increased external participation and 300 project submissions in its second year of production support. “ Ozgun said.

The annual growth of the festival injects vitality into the cinematic landscape, encouraging collaboration between filmmakers and the industry through support for short film production.

The 4th Esenler Film Festival has marked the establishment of a tradition, notably with the attendance of a younger demographic.

Rabia Bulut, Coordinator of the Esenler Short Film Competition and Editor of Litros Sanat Newspaper, shared in an interview with TRT World that “In its commitment to municipalism, the Esenler Municipality distinguishes itself through its cinema academy, short film competition, festivals, and the pioneering digital culture and arts newspaper in Türkiye.”

"As a team, we hold steadfast in our belief in the therapeutic influence of cinema, a principle that we consistently uphold," remarked Bulut.

The valued accomplishments of renowned Greek Director Andreas Sinanos and distinguished Turkish Director Dervis Zaim stood out as highlights for festival participants and cinema lovers. Additionally, the theme of hope and discourse by Palestinian filmmakers emerged as noteworthy elements within the film festival.

Esenler Film Festival by its frame and international concept is a candidate for becoming an international film festival. The Esenler Film Festival aspires to ascend to the status of the premier film festival in Istanbul, culminating in a closing ceremony hosted at the prestigious Atlas Cinema.