Türkiye's United Nations envoy has warned against the threat of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, expressing that empowering the group only sows seeds of further instability in Syria and beyond.

"Regrettably today we heard once again a reference by the UN Special Envoy (Geir Pedersen) to 'SDF,' an offshoot of PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, as if it were a legitimate actor," Ambassador Sedat Onal told the UN Security Council meeting on the developments in Syria on Thursday.

"Türkiye’s counter-terrorism operations in the country are in exercise of its inherent right of self-defence in response to acts of terrorism of this organisation," he said.

The PKK/YPG terror organisation continues its attempts to advance its separatist agenda in Syria by "oppressing local populations, forcibly recruiting children, military use and exploitation of civilian infrastructure" along with other means, Onal stressed.

"I would like to underline once again that empowering this terrorist organisation serves no other purpose than sowing seeds of further instability in Syria and beyond. We will certainly not allow this criminal entity to realise its insidious designs," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Related Türkiye neutralises more than 2,000 terrorists in 2023

'Syria is not a post-conflict country'

Turning to the UN Security Council resolution 2254, Onal said it reflects the contours of a consensual road map for the achievement of a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

It remains the "most reliable framework" for a sustainable way out of the Syrian crisis, which is through an inclusive, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, he said.

"It mandates the UN to convene representatives of the Syrian regime and the opposition to engage in formal negotiations on a political transition process. And most importantly, it stresses the undeniable fact that it is the Syrian people who will decide the future of their country," he added.

"Syria is not a post-conflict country. It cannot be without guaranteeing its territorial integrity and political unity. Nor can it be without a reinvigorated political process in line with Resolution 2254. Or without putting an end to the separatist agenda of terrorist organisations and creating conditions for voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees," Onal further emphasised.

The status quo in Syria has become unsustainable not only politically, but also in terms of its humanitarian and security dimensions, Onal said. He underlined that in the 13th year of the conflict, it's "becoming more difficult to access basic needs; the economic crisis is worsening, and deprivation is an everyday reality for millions."

The ambassador also emphasised the importance of uninterrupted delivery of cross-border humanitarian assistance, which helps 4,1 million people to hold on to life in northwest Syria, and underlined the significance of the UN Monitoring Mechanism, which guarantees the transparency of the aid deliveries.

Raising concern over the planned budget cuts on humanitarian assistance towards Syria, Onal said "all stakeholders and donors have important responsibilities to help eliminate the risks facing the UN humanitarian response in Syria. We expect the continued use of Bab al Hawa, Bab al Salam and Al-Rai border crossings for UN aid deliveries."

He added that Türkiye will continue to support the people of Syria and all initiatives towards a sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict.

"In the face of exacerbating domestic problems as well as risks of regional conflagration of the conflict in Gaza, the preservation of calm in Syria is of critical importance. That is why we call on all relevant parties, both in the region and beyond, to deescalate tensions," Onal stressed.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.