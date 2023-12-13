Turkish security forces have “neutralised” more than 2,000 terrorists since the beginning of 2023, the nation’s Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

In his address to the Turkish parliament on Wednesday, Guler evaluated the success of Ankara’s fight against terrorism, including cross-border anti-terror operations both in northern Syria and Iraq.

Guler noted that Türkiye has been experiencing its “most successful year” in its counter-terrorism fight. At least 2,067 terrorists have been neutralised so far this year, he said.

“All our operations in Syria and Iraq are carried out in accordance with our right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN, respecting the sovereign rights and territorial integrity of our neighbours,” Yasar emphasised.

“During the planning of the operations, all kinds of measures are taken to prevent damage to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment,” he added.

Successful anti-terror operations

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

YPG/PKK terrorists often hide out across Türkiye’s border in northern Syria and Iraq, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.