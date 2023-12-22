BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Maersk imposes surcharge on container shipping amid Suez Canal re-routing
Maersk has announced that its vessels would steer clear of the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to numerous attacks in the region. Instead, they will navigate around the Cape of Good Hope.
Maersk imposes surcharge on container shipping amid Suez Canal re-routing
 / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 22, 2023

Denmark's Maersk will impose extra charges on container transport from Asia following its decision to re-route ships away from the Suez Canal and take the longer journey around Africa, the company said late on Thursday.

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said on Tuesday that its vessels would avoid the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden due to multiple attacks in the area, sailing instead around the Cape of Good Hope.

The additional payments include an immediate transit disruption surcharge (TDS) to cover extra costs associated with the longer journey as well as a peak season surcharge (PSS) from Jan 1. Maersk cited "severe operational disruption".

In total, a standard 20-foot container travelling from China to Northern Europe faces an extra charge of $700, consisting of a $200 TDS and $500 PSS, Maersk said.

Containers bound for the east coast of North America will be charged $500 each, consisting of the $200 TDS payment and a $300 PSS, the company added.

Maersk also said routes in other parts of its network would be affected by the Suez disruption, triggering emergency contingency surcharges on a wide range of journeys.

On Thursday, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong's OOCL said they would avoid the Red Sea, the latest shipping companies to do so after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, prompting the establishment of a naval task force.

RelatedGlobal shipping giants halt Red Sea operations after Houthi attacks
RelatedMore shipping firms suspend passage via Red Sea after Yemeni Houthi attacks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us