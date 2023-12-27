As 2023 ends, Türkiye has witnessed many firsts in the arts and culture.

New buildings were unveiled, while existing ones went under restorations and reopening in the cultural realm, and world-wide advances happened in the art scene as the Turkish artists made global reputation.

Additionally, this year has witnessed new discoveries in the ancient cities, and an expanding number of Türkiye’s cultural heritages being listed in UNESCO.

We have gathered some of the most significant moments that hold special place for Türkiye.

January 2023: Rami Library opened in the Ottoman-era Rami Barracks of 18th century

Rami Library in Istanbul was inaugurated in early 2023 and housed in an 18th-century building that had formerly served as a military barrack earlier.

The library, the largest complex in Europe, offers a collection of millions of volumes and special libraries and common areas attracting readers of all ages.

May 2023: Istanbul Modern opened at Galata Port

With the completion of its new building, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Istanbul Modern once again has returned to the seaside on the Istanbul Strait, with pigeons and seagulls happily making use of the reflection pool on the terrace level.

The new Istanbul Modern spreads over 10,500 square metres as it showcases artworks from 1945 to the present day.

May 2023: Refik Anadol’s work ‘Living Architecture’ displayed on Gaudi’s Casa Batllo

Reowned Turkish digital media artist, Refik Anadol, crafted the audio/visual performance "Living Architecture: Casa Batllo" in Barcelona, Spain, to honour Antoni Gaudi, the extraordinary Catalan architect who passed away in 1926.

Anadol used climate data he collected from the city of Barcelona in real time and did archival research with the team of Casa Batllo. He redesigned the building and created a dynamic Artificial Intelligence (AI) data sculpture by using the facade of the building as a canvas.

A mapping version of the piece is projected on Casa Batllo in front of nearly 70,000 attendees. It was also displayed at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York.

June 2023: Turkish artist’s 'OpenWork' wins Public Award of London Biennale

Zeynep Melek Bulut’s art piece ‘OpenWork’ has begun to welcome visitors at Ataturk Cultural Centre, winning the Public Award at London Biennale as the work displayed at various parts of London.

The work was later featured in the "Red Book," prepared by the special juries of 'Mayor of London' and 'Victoria & Albert Museum', listing the most influential works of the last 20 years.

The artist asked through her work, "When we reach the end of the material world, what does the art create, and how does one establish a connection with it?"

June 2023: Famous ‘The Legend of the Thousand Bulls” of Yasar Kemal adapted into a transcultural musical

The Legend of the Thousand Bulls (Binbogalar Efsanesi), the famous novel by the deceased Turkish novelist Yasar Kemal in 1971, has been adapted into a musical, which premiered at the 51st Istanbul Music Festival on June 17.

Kemal’s words have been turned into a cosmos of sounds and beats by a group of musicians including Michael Ellison, an American, and Ulrich Mertin, who is a German.

They incorporated traditional Turkish instruments and vocal styles into contemporary music, increasing cultural encounters

June 2023: 357-year-old Vanikoy Mosque opened after renovation, transformed into a community centre

Following a devastating fire in November 2020, severely damaged Vanikoy Mosque went uder a comprehensive restoration process following a quick initiate by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of Foundations.

A testament to history and architectural grandeur, Vani Mehmed Efendi Mosque, also known as Vanikoy Mosque, has emerged from the ashes with renewed splendour as a result.

The new form of the structure has transformed it into a community center in line with the concept of mosque in Islam, a place that embraces all. From now on, in addition to being a place of worship for the Istanbul residents to enrich their social life.

September 2023: Rumi's legacy Green Dome reopened to public

Kubbe-i Hadra, also known as Green Dome, an iconic symbol of the Mevlana Museum, Türkiye's most visited museum, has reopened after three years and three months of restoration work.

Approximately 8,500 ceramic pieces produced locally were meticulously restored using Khorasan mortar.

Konya locals and visitors visiting Mevlana now celebrate the joy of witnessing the iconic dome's renewed glory and its original Anatolian Seljuk brickwork and traditional turquoise tiles.

September 2023: The first church in the Turkish Republic’s history welcomed visitors

The first-ever church built in the era of Turkish Republic, St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church has opened its doors to worshippers in Yesilkoy district on the European side of Istanbul.

It was designed as a five-story project in an empty area of a Latin Catholic Cemetery in Yesilkoy.

One floor was reserved as a cultural hall for the community to meet after mass or ceremonies, such as baptisms, funerals, and weddings, as well as for meetings and conferences. On the ground floor are the bishop's quarters, guest rooms, and a parking lot.

September 2023: The ancient city of Gordion in Türkiye added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List

Gordion has been classified among the most important historical centres in the ancient Near East, according to UNESCO’s website.

The ancient site lies around 90 kilometres (56 miles) southwest of Ankara at the intersection of the great empires to the east such as Assyrians, Babylonians, Hittites and Romans.

The site occupied a strategic position on nearly all trade routes that linked the Aegean and Mediterranean with the Near East throughout history.

September 2023: New Indo-European language discovered in Türkiye’s Hattusha

A new language was identified in ritual text inscribed on tablet in ruins of Hattusha, the ancient capital of the Hittite Empire.

Ritual texts written by Hittite scribes reflect various Anatolian, Syrian and Mesopotamian traditions and linguistic contexts.

The discovery provides valuable insights into the mysterious linguistic landscape of Late Bronze Age Anatolia (roughly from around 1600 to 1200 BCE), where Hittite was not spoken, according to experts.

September 2023: Intact altar discovered in central Türkiye

An excavation in the heart of the ancient city of Savatra in central Türkiye has unveiled a remarkable altar that included ancient Greek inscriptions.

Through the inscriptions on the altar, it was discovered that it was a donation to the theatre by an organisation or dynasty named 'Aurelia,' which was situated in the region.

Upon this revelation, experts emphasised that it provided a comprehensive understanding of the era's theatre and information about the cultural and sociological structures of that period.

September 2023: Azerbaijani solo concert violinist came second at the International Music Competititon in Poland

Born in Turkish capital Ankara, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has achieved different honours in international competitions and recently came in second in the final round of the Karol Szymanowski International Music Competition in Poland with his interpretation of Szymanowski's 1st Violin Concerto accompanied by the orchestra.

October 2023: Bursa Mevlevi Lodge performs first sama ritual after 98 years

Founded in 1615 with the orders of Ottoman Sultan Ahmed I, the Bursa Mevlevi Lodge, which was closed by law in 1925, was restored by Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

Adorned once again with ornate ceiling decorations, intricate wooden carvings, and harmonious landscaping, the four-century old lodge was opened with an official ceremony in the city.

Comprising various sections such as the whirling hall, the tomb, the noble court, the kitchen, the dedegan (dervish) cells, and the elegant reception area, the lodge has been a symbol of heritage in the region.

October 2023: Ilhami Atalay wins Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards of 2023 in the realm of painting

Ilhami Atalay, a 75-year-old artist, tapestry weaver and carpet designer inspires a diverse group of artists and art enthusiasts from all walks of life through his weekly art courses at Istanbul Design Centre.

Atalay commits to preserving the traditional master-apprentice relationship in Turkish art and craft, on the other hand fosters diversity within the art world, welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences in the heart of Sultanahmet.

November 2023: Türkiye elected as a member on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Türkiye has been elected as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for the term 2023-2027.

Türkiye has served twice before at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 1983-1989 and 2013-2017 terms.

November 2023: The City of Gladiators, Stratonikeia in Türkiye discovered 1,900 year-old-child footprints

Child footprints were discovered in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, also known as City of Gladiators, in Türkiye's western province of Mugla.

Ancient city of Stratonikeia is also listed on the UNESCO World Heritage temporary list and known as one of the world's largest marble cities.

The ancient city, significant for the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, as well as the Anatolian principalities, Ottoman and Republic eras, houses significant artefacts.

December 7, 2023: Türkiye’s four new cultural elements added to UNESCO Cultural Heritage Lists

Türkiye’s Iftar traditions, mother-of-pearl inlay art, the art of illumination and mey/balaban craftsmanship enters to the list of UNESCO in this year.

This development propels Türkiye to the second position in the global ranking of countries with the highest number of entries on the "UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Also the country’s number of cultural values in the list reaches 30.

December 2023: Dozens of historical artefacts to be repatriated to Türkiye from US

The artworks of Anatolian origin illegally taken out are planned to be brought to Türkiye as a result of successful collaboration with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation unit.Forty-one cultural assets, including bronze heads, busts and silver figurines, are returning home, as the total number of artefacts returned to Türkiye has reached 30,059.