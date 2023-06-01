In the heart of Sultanahmet, amid the vibrant cultural hub of Istanbul, a renowned Turkish artist is breathing new life into traditional Turkish rug motifs and flannel fabrics on his canvases and fostering artistic growth through his weekly art courses at the Istanbul Design Centre.

Ilhami Atalay, a 75-year-old artist, tapestry weaver and carpet designer, is using his 55 years of expertise in arts and crafts to inspire a diverse group of artists and art enthusiasts from all walks of life.

During the opening of their joint exhibition, Atalay and his students spoke to TRT World about their craft and their passion for art. The admiration of the young apprentices for Atalay’s guidance was evident.

Atalay’s inspiration

The veteran artist draws inspiration from the rich patterns and vibrant colours of traditional Turkish rugs and fabrics, weaving their essence into his contemporary mixed-media artworks. With a dynamic style that marries tradition and innovation, Atalay's creations showcase his unique perspective on life, offering viewers a glimpse into the soul of Turkish culture.

“During my time at the Berlin University of Arts, I specialised in painting and tapestry weaving,” Atalay says.

“Exploring the realm of colours, I found inspiration in traditional Turkish rugs, Anatolian women's cloth fabrics, and miniatures. What fascinated me most was how the colours in these elements harmoniously blended, each enhancing the other's beauty,” he adds.

By blending traditional Turkish motifs with contemporary concepts, he continues to push artistic boundaries while fostering a sense of inclusivity and belonging within the art community at the Istanbul Design Centre.

Every Saturday, the design centre transforms into a haven of creativity as Atalay shares his artistic wisdom through these courses.

The building, built in 1692, previously housed the Bukharan Uzbeks Dervish Lodge (Ozbekler Tekkesi in Turkish), which once nurtured the souls of dervishes seeking spiritual enlightenment and serenity.

Today, it serves as a space where individuals nourish their souls through the transformative power of art.

Blessings of Allah (God)

Asked about the source of his unwavering dedication to sharing his artistic expertise, Atalay points to the profound Islamic concept of zakat, a form of almsgiving.

In Islam, zakat extends beyond mere financial charity to encompass various dimensions of giving. It encompasses the zakat of health, youth, talent, and knowledge, embodying a holistic approach to sharing blessings.

Atalay perceives his artistic talents and expertise as a result of his relentless efforts and the blessings bestowed upon him by God.

Driven by a deep sense of gratitude, he says “I fulfil my duty of zakat by imparting my artistic wisdom and guidance”, to aspiring individuals, nurturing their creative growth, and fostering a legacy of artistic excellence.

Atalay’s belief was evident in his speech at the opening ceremony.

“Here, we've brought art to the people, inviting anyone with a creative flair or an interest in the artistic realm to come and indulge their passion,” he said.

“More than 90 incredible artworks adorn this space, all completed in just under three months. It's a clear indication of the abundance and dedication found in this place, thanks to my talented students.”

‘Truly inspirational’

Atalay's commitment to preserving the traditional master-apprentice relationship in Turkish art and craft is at the core of his weekly courses.

His students, both professional and amateur, gather eagerly to learn from his vast knowledge and expertise. Through the open and inclusive environment he creates, Atalay fosters diversity within the art world, welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

He encourages his students, just as he did, to look into Turkish rugs, Anatolian fabrics, and miniatures so that “they can unlock the secrets of colour and design, learning how different elements come together to create something truly remarkable”.

His students echoed this sentiment, sharing their insights into the transformative power of Atalay's mentorship.

“Creating an artwork with the mentorship of Ilhami Atalay was an experience truly inspirational, as the meaning of his name (ilham means inspiration in Turkish),” says Kerime Elibüyük, formerly a chemical engineer who decided to pursue a career in painting instead after attending Atalay’s art courses.

“To me, he was the key that opened the door to my creative potential,” she adds.

Another student – 29-year-old Sara Cilesiz – echoes the sentiments.

“He encourages us to use classic Turkish arts and cultural elements as a starting point, rather than directly duplicating them, but to be inspired and create something new, something that belongs today,” says the 29-year-old interior architect seeking to use her creativity in her professional career.

“This approach to making something unique allows us to explore our artistic voices while recognising our cultural motifs and patterns.”