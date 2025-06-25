WORLD
1 min read
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
The protests spanned 23 counties, with some casualties reportedly from gunshot wounds.
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
The coalition urged restraint from police forces and called for calm to prevent further harm. / Reuters
a day ago

Sixteen protesters were killed and at least 400 injured, with 83 in serious condition, following protests across Kenya, a coalition of rights groups said in a statement.

"16 verified dead," Amnesty Kenya's executive director Irungu Houghton told Reuters, adding the figures were verified by the watchdog and the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

"Most were killed by police," Houghton said, adding that at least five of the victims had been shot dead.

A hospital source in Matuu, a town around 100 kilometres (65 miles) from Nairobi, earlier said that two people had died from gunshot wounds there.

Kenya Power said in a statement that a security guard had been shot amid the protests at its Nairobi headquarters in unclear circumstances.

"Today's protests saw significant numbers of protesters publicly demonstrate across 23 counties. We urge those still on the streets to exercise care to avoid further loss of life and injury," the rights coalition said, urging police to "exercise restraint".

RelatedTRT Global - 'Complete negligence': Kenya failing to tackle record-high femicides, activists say
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Global illicit drug market booms: UN
From shortage to surplus: India pours record rice crop into ethanol
What is a climate visa and why are Tuvalu residents desperate to get it
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China hosts Russian and Iranian defence ministers amid rising global tensions
Israeli military, illegal Zionist settlers kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'
JD Vance meme: Why a Norwegian tourist says the US sent him packing
Over 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Zelenskyy seeks to buy US air defence systems in NATO talks with Trump
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us