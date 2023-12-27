The Metropolitan Municipality of Van, in eastern Türkiye, continues restoration efforts at historical sites, according to a recent statement of the municipality.

The latest endeavour focuses on the prominent tourist destination of Akdamar Island, where the surroundings and the historical Akdamar church on the island have been illuminated.

Akdamar Island, frequented by thousands of local and international tourists annually, has been given an enchanting night-time appearance through lighting powered by a Solar Energy Plant.

The island, which has undergone various improvements, now welcomes visitors with its renewed charm.

Visitors to the island can now experience the enhanced ambience created by the illuminated surroundings, making it an even more appealing destination for those exploring the rich history of the region.

Metropolitan authorities reported that the ongoing efforts aim to preserve the historical significance of these sites and provide an improved experience for both local residents and tourists.

The restoration project aligns with the city's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and attracting visitors worldwide.