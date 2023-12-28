TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III makes its maiden flight
“Hopefully, our aircraft will make a strong contribution to the defence of our country with its advanced technologies, design and features,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Türkiye's unmanned combat aircraft ANKA III makes its maiden flight
ANKA III has a high payload carrying capacity, and is less visible on radar with its tailless structure. / Photo: AA  
December 28, 2023

Türkiye's new generation air combat fighter ANKA III made its maiden flight, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

ANKA III is a system that is faster thanks to its jet engine, has a high payload carrying capacity, and is less visible on radar with its tailless structure, according to the producer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The uncrewed combat aerial vehicle provides different missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence, with air-ground munitions, air-to-air ammunition, and radar systems.

It will be able to perform many tasks such as operation and communication relay together with other friendly elements.

Its maximum speed is 0.7 mach and maximum altitude is 40,000 feet.

“Hopefully, our aircraft will make a strong contribution to the defence of our country with its advanced technologies, design and features,” Erdogan said on X.

RelatedTürkiye's Anka drone will be exported to four more countries: official
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us