Türkiye captures  32 Daesh terrorists plotting attacks on religious sites
A coordinated operation by the Turkish intelligence and police apprehends three senior terrorists and 29 other terror suspects, as well as capturing numerous digital materials belonging to the Daesh terror group.
December 29, 2023

Turkish security forces have nabbed 32 suspects, including three senior members of the Daesh terror group, who were plotting to attack synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi embassy in Türkiye, security officials said.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified the senior members of the terror group as Mejbel al Shweihi, codenamed Abou Yakeen al Iraqi, and Mohammad Khallaf Ibrahim, codenamed Abou Laith, who were planning attacks on synagogues and churches in Türkiye, security officials announced on Friday.

Also, Ihab Elaani, codenamed Abdullah al Jumaili, was plotting a terror attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye.

In a coordinated operation conducted at dawn by the MIT and Turkish police in nine different cities, the senior terrorists and 29 others were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the terror group.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

