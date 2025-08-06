South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee apologised on Wednesday as she appeared before a special counsel for questioning over several criminal allegations, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim and ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol are under separate investigations by special prosecutors appointed after he was impeached and then removed from office for briefly declaring martial law.

Kim, the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, was the subject of numerous high-profile scandals, some dating back more than 15 years, which overshadowed Yoon's turbulent presidency and inflicted political damage on him and his conservative party.

Kim also faces a long list of charges, including stock fraud, bribery and illegal influence peddling that have implicated big business owners, religious figures and a political power broker.

According to charges against her, one included whether she broke the law by wearing a luxury Van Cleef pendant reportedly priced at more than 60 million won ($43,200) on the first couple's trip to the NATO summit in 2022.

The item was not listed in the Yoons' financial disclosure as required by law, according to the charge.

Before Yoon's election in 2022 and under intense political pressure, Kim stood before cameras to apologise for falsifying her academic records and promised to behave as a responsible spouse of a national leader.

When hidden camera footage that appeared to show Kim accepting a Christian Dior bag as a gift, Yoon refused to say it may have been illegal or inappropriate. After a review, the state prosecutors' office decided not to charge her.