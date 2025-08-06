WORLD
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
Meta urges users to remain cautious when approached by unknown individuals online — especially those requesting money or personal information.
Scammers frequently use tactics such as promises of easy money, fake investments or threats about unpaid bills to lure victims, Meta says. / Reuters
16 hours ago

WhatsApp has banned more than 6.8 million accounts linked to scam operations in the first half of this year, its parent company Meta said.

“As part of our ongoing proactive work to protect people from scams, WhatsApp detected and banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centres,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meta said the accounts were taken down before many could be used, thanks to investigative insights and enhanced enforcement efforts.

Scam centres often run multiple schemes at once, including cryptocurrency fraud and pyramid schemes, Meta said.

A common red flag is a request for upfront payment in exchange for promised returns or earnings, it added.

Safety tips

The platform also rolled out a safety overview feature for group chats, which appears when a user is added to a group by someone not in their contacts, said the statement.

The overview provides details about the group and safety tips, allowing users to exit immediately without viewing the chat. Group notifications remain silenced until the user opts to stay, it added.

WhatsApp is also testing alerts for unknown contacts, which warn users before they begin a conversation with someone not in their address book. The alerts aim to offer context and encourage caution.

Scammers frequently use tactics such as promises of easy money, fake investments or threats about unpaid bills to lure victims, the company said.

Meta urged users to remain cautious when approached by unknown individuals online — especially those requesting money or personal information.

SOURCE:AA
