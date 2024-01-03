In a meeting under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Defence Industry Executive Committee gathered to evaluate the current status, future goals, and critical projects of the defence industry, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has announced.

During the meeting, decisions were made regarding the design phase of the aircraft carrier within the scope of military ship projects, as well as the construction of MILGEM 9-10-11-12 class frigates, offshore patrol vessels, new type amphibious assault ships, the next-generation mine-hunting ship, and the national assault boat.

Discussions were held and decisions were reached on adding new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) to the inventory, enhancing their capabilities, and ensuring logistical support.

Future activities of the national combat aircraft KAAN, procurement of HURKUS aircraft, GOKBEY helicopters, as well as the logistical requirements of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft were deliberated upon, and necessary decisions were taken.

In addition to platform projects, decisions were made for numerous projects spanning a wide range, including new missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, communication systems, various weapons, ammunition, equipment, air defence systems, satellites, and space systems.

The defence industry of Türkiye has significantly contributed to the national economy and societal well-being, reaching a record level of $5.5 billion in exports, a 27% increase from the previous year.

The average export value surpassed $65 per kilogram. This growth serves as an indicator of increased trust in Turkish defence industry products, with the number of countries receiving exports rising from 176 to over 185.

Emphasising the critical steps to be taken for a fully independent defence industry in "The Century of Türkiye," it was reiterated that activities will continue with determination and commitment, utilising local and national technologies.