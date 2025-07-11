Federal immigration agents attempting to detain a Honduran migrant entered a private surgical centre in Southern California, where they were confronted by staff who demanded to see a warrant and identification.

In a video that quickly circulated on social media, employees of Ontario Advanced Surgery Center can be seen in blue scrubs, physically blocking a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent wearing a mask and bulletproof vest from detaining the man, who is heard crying and gasping for air.

"Get your hands off of him. You don't even have a warrant," a staff member says in the footage.

"Let him go. You need to get out."

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed the operation, saying officers were attempting to arrest two undocumented men and that one of them, a 30-year-old from Honduras, fled into the surgery centre.

The agency accused clinic staff of assaulting law enforcement and attempting to obstruct the arrest.

The clinic, located in Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, has not commented publicly on the incident.

More violent tactics

Javier Hernandez, executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, said the detained man had been working to support his mother’s dialysis treatment back in Honduras.

Advocates currently do not know his whereabouts.

Hernandez cast doubt on ICE’s claim that it was a targeted operation, noting that agents questioned two other workers until learning that one was a US citizen and the other a permanent resident.

He called the clinic staff "brave" for intervening and asking questions.

"There’s so many videos now that are out there," he said.

"It’s getting harder... because the tactics are getting more violent."

The confrontation comes amid a broader shift in ICE’s tactics, with agents increasingly conducting public arrests in courts, homes, and workplaces.

In response to recent detentions on Catholic parish property, the bishop of San Bernardino excused parishioners from attending Mass out of fear.

Separately this week, ICE officers were filmed detaining a man outside an immigration court in San Francisco.

Protesters clung to the hood of a black SUV as agents attempted to drive off.

The vehicle sped away after shaking off the last protester.