Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is open to negotiating a lasting end to the war in Gaza—but only if Hamas agrees to disarm and relinquish its governing authority in the territory.

"If this can be achieved through negotiations, great," Netanyahu said in a video statement from Washington.

"If it cannot be achieved through negotiations within 60 days, we will have to achieve it through other means, by using... the force of our heroic army."

Tough round in Doha

His comments came as US President Donald Trump continued efforts to secure a 60-day truce with the Palestinian resistance group.

Talks between the two sides have been underway in Qatar, where mediators are pushing for a breakthrough within days.

While Netanyahu said the goal was to reach a deal during the temporary halt, he warned that failure to meet Israel’s terms would prolong the carnage.

According to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, progress has been made, but major differences remain.

In comments to Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Saar said the sides still need to agree on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages.

"Initially, eight hostages are to be released, followed by two more on the 50th day," he said, adding that Hamas also agreed to return the bodies of 18 hostages.

Asked whether Hamas leaders might be granted safe passage into exile, Saar said, "Yes, we will offer that."

Hamas, for its part, has insisted on the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the free flow of humanitarian aid, and what it calls "real guarantees" for a lasting peace.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told AFP news agency that the group rejects any continued Israeli control of Gaza and opposes the creation of "isolated enclaves" for Palestinians.

He also condemned the use of buffer zones and demanded an end to the current US- and Israeli-backed aid delivery system, which he said has resulted in civilian deaths.

Israel’s carnage in Gaza

On the ground, Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said 17 people, including eight children, were killed in an Israeli strike outside a medical clinic in Deir al Balah.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and bloodshed.

"The ground shook beneath our feet and everything around us turned into blood and deafening screams," said Yousef Al-Aydi, who was waiting for food rations near the clinic.

The aid group Project Hope, which operates the clinic, called the strike "a blatant violation of humanitarian law."

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 57,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.



Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.



Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.



Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Israel is facing a genocide case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice over its war in the enclave.